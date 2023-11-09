LogicMark Empowers Veterans and Their Families this Veterans Day with Donation to the Bob Woodruff Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOUISVILLE, KY, November 9, 2023 — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company”), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, today announced a commitment to donate a portion of its sales to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness for the challenges veterans face and supporting veterans and their families in achieving success.



In recognition of Veterans Day, LogicMark will contribute $10,000 to deepen its support for veterans and their well-being. Since 2013, LogicMark has been a partner of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, equipping them with life-saving medical alert devices. Eligible veterans can obtain the company’s Guardian Alert 911 Plus at no cost, ensuring they have direct and immediate access to 911 operators during emergencies, whether at home or on the go.

“Our commitment to veterans has spanned more than a decade, and we take immense pride in our ongoing support to facilitate their freedom and independence post-service,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “It has been an honor to offer products that safeguard our nation’s heroes and their loved ones. We are committed to continuing our support for them and are honored to collaborate with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to amplify the essential work they do for those who have given so much for our country.”

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit for veterans. They raise awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invest in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. Through BWF’s Got Your 6 Network of more than 350 organizations nationwide, the Foundation’s services are accessible to 97% of the 20 million US veteran and uniformed military population in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and Guam.

“LogicMark’s contribution highlights our organizations’ shared commitment to address the complex challenges our veterans and service members face,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We are so appreciative of LogicMark’s generous support of our efforts to ensure our nation’s veterans, service members and their families have stable and successful futures.”

To learn more about LogicMark and its support for veterans, visit logicmark.com/veterans.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct to consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $157 million to ensure that our nation’s veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. More: bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

