Conifer Holdings Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Conifer Holdings, Inc.

TROY, Mich., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

  • Gross written premium increased 16.5% to $38.5 million
  • Net investment income increased 68.6% to $1.5 million
  • Expense ratio improved to 33.9%, down 600 bps from the prior year
  • Combined ratio of 120.8%; accident year combined ratio excluding the impact of storm-related losses was 95.3% (6)

Management Comments
James Petcoff, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, commented, “While the third quarter results were affected by atypically severe storm losses, it is important to emphasize that our growing core lines of business are delivering positive results. Moreover, excluding the impact of these storm-related losses, Conifer would have achieved profitability in the quarter.”

2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview

 At and for the
Three Months Ended September 30,
 At and for the
Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2023
 2022
 % Change 2023
 2022
 % Change
  
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                  
Gross written premiums$38,548  $33,088  16.5% $119,436  $103,470  15.4%
Net written premiums5,689  23,693  -76.0% 53,359  68,980  -22.6%
Net earned premiums23,979  24,958  -3.9% 69,114  73,489  -6.0%
                  
Net investment income1,450  860  68.6% 4,111  1,931  112.9%
Net realized investment gains (losses)-  -  **  -  (1,505) ** 
Change in fair value of equity investments(87) (151) 42.4% 595  446  33.4%
Gain from sale of renewal rights2,335  -     2,335  -    
Other gains (losses)-  66  **  -  60  ** 
                  
Net income (loss)(2,706) (1,523) **  (6,444) (12,792) ** 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$(0.22) $(0.14)    $(0.53) $(1.26)   
                  
Adjusted operating income (loss)*(4,954) (1,438) **  (9,374) (11,793) ** 
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted*$(0.41) $(0.13) **  $(0.77) $(1.16) ** 
                  
Book value per common share outstanding$0.96  $1.32     $0.96  $1.32    
                  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted12,222,881  11,101,194     12,219,713  10,178,975    
                  
Underwriting ratios:                 
Loss ratio (1)86.9% 66.6%    77.8% 77.2%   
Expense ratio (2)33.9% 39.9%    36.3% 38.8%   
Combined ratio (3)120.8% 106.5%    114.1% 116.0%   
                  
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
** Percentage is not meaningful
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.
 

2023 Third Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums
Gross written premiums increased 16.5% in the third quarter of 2023 to $38.5 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior year period. This top line growth derived primarily from continued expansion within select key verticals that have demonstrated strong performance. By narrowing the focus to these historically profitable core lines of business, the Company not only minimizes risk exposure, but is also able to reap maximum returns from existing underwriting expertise.

The Company’s small business program continues to lead the way in this regard, comprising 81.9% of commercial lines premium and 60.6% of overall GWP for the third quarter. Conifer’s low-value home/dwelling lines of business have shown strong historical performance, and were major contributors to the overall growth in personal lines premium.

Net Earned Premium
Net earned premium decreased 3.9% to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $25.0 million for the prior year period.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review
 
 Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2023
 2022
 % Change 2023
 2022
 % Change
 (dollars in thousands)
                  
Gross written premiums$28,492  $27,635  3.1% $92,228  $88,297  4.5%
Net written premiums(3,155) 18,730  -116.8% 29,571  55,456  -46.7%
Net earned premiums17,315  20,789  -16.7% 51,925  62,097  -16.4%
                  
Underwriting ratios:                 
Loss ratio88.8% 64.0%    76.0% 80.0%   
Expense ratio31.7% 39.6%    35.1% 38.0%   
Combined ratio120.5% 103.6%    111.1% 118.0%   
                  
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development23.3% 13.2%    7.9% 28.4%   
                  
Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (4)97.2% 90.4%    103.2% 89.6%   
                  
Impact from storms-  -     1.9% -    
                  
Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (4)97.2% 90.4%    101.3% 89.6%   
                  
(4) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.

We presented the accident year combined ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, before the $0 and $967,000 of severe storm losses, due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.
 

The Company’s commercial lines of business represented 73.9% of total gross written premium in the third quarter of 2023. Conifer redoubled its commitment to strategically maintaining and broadening its reach within select key verticals where the Company has deep underwriting knowledge and experience. This expertise-driven approach provides the foundation for current and future profitable growth.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 3.1% in the third quarter of 2023 to $28.5 million, as Conifer continues to execute on its strategy of maintaining organic growth in historically profitable lines of business.

The Commercial lines accident year combined ratio was 97.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. As the residual impact of deemphasized lines continues to decrease, the Company expects to report profitable performance from currently growing key select verticals.

The expense ratio was 31.7% for the third quarter of 2023, marking significant improvement of 790 basis points from the prior year period, and beating the Company’s 35% target.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review
 
 Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2023
 2022
 % Change 2023
 2022
 % Change
 (dollars in thousands)
                  
Gross written premiums$10,056  $5,453  84.4% $27,208  $15,173  79.3%
Net written premiums8,844  4,963  78.2% 23,788  13,524  75.9%
Net earned premiums6,664  4,169  59.8% 17,189  11,392  50.9%
                  
Underwriting ratios:                 
Loss ratio82.0% 79.2%    83.3% 61.8%   
Expense ratio39.7% 41.3%    39.9% 43.1%   
Combined ratio121.7% 120.5%    123.2% 104.9%   
                  
                  
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development-6.3% 9.1%    -6.8% 3.8%   
                  
Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (5)128.0% 111.4%    130.0% 101.1%   
                  
Impact from storms37.5% -     40.3% -    
                  
Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (5)90.5% 111.4%    89.7% 101.1%   
                  
(5) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.

We presented the accident year combined ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, before the $2.5 million and $7.0 million of severe storm losses, due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.
                  

Personal lines, representing 26.1% of total gross written premium for the third quarter of 2023, consists mainly of low-value home/dwelling insurance products. Gross written premium in personal lines was $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Personal lines combined ratio was 121.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Severe convective storms in Oklahoma that led to industry-wide losses were also predominantly responsible for Conifer’s elevated combined ratio in the third quarter.

Before the impact of these storm-related losses, the personal lines accident year combined ratio was 90.5% for the third quarter, and 89.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Combined Ratio Analysis

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
            
Underwriting ratios:           
Loss ratio86.9% 66.6% 77.8% 77.2%
Expense ratio33.9% 39.9% 36.3% 38.8%
Combined ratio120.8% 106.5% 114.1% 116.0%
            
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development15.0% 12.6% 4.2% 24.6%
            
Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (6)105.8% 93.9% 109.9% 91.4%
            
Impact from storms10.5% -  11.5% - 
            
Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (6)95.3% 93.9% 98.4% 91.4%
            
(6) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.

We presented the accident year combined ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, before the $2.5 million and $7.9 million of severe storm losses, due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.
 

Combined Ratio:
The Company's combined ratio was 120.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Before the impact of storm losses as described above, the Company’s accident year combined ratio was 95.3% for the quarter.

Loss Ratio:
The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $20.9 million for the third quarter and $53.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, down from $56.9 million in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:
The expense ratio exhibited significant improvement in the third quarter, due in large part to the Company’s sustained emphasis on expense management: the expense ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 33.9%, down from 39.9% in the prior year period and below the Company’s near-term target of 35%.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, up 68.6% compared to $860,000 in the prior year period.

Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)

The Company did not have any realized investment gains or losses during the third quarter or nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net realized investment losses were $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities
During the quarter, the Company reported a loss of $87,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a loss of $151,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)
The Company reported net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2023; compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $5.0 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $1.4 million, or $0.13 per share, for the same period in 2022. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds nationwide. Conifer is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax amounts of: 1) Net realized investment gains and losses, 2) Change in fair value of equity securities, 3) Gain on sale of renewal rights and 4) Other gains (losses). We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
  
 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
            
Net income (loss)$(2,706) $(1,523) $(6,444) $(12,792)
Less:           
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax-  -  -  (1,505)
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax(87) (151) 595  446 
Gain from sale of renewal rights2,335  -  2,335  - 
Other gains (losses), net of tax-  66  -  60 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$(4,954) $(1,438) $(9,374) $(11,793)
            
Weighted average common shares, diluted12,222,881  11,101,194  12,219,713  10,178,975 
            
Diluted income (loss) per common share:           
Net income (loss)$(0.22) $(0.14) $(0.53) $(1.26)
Less:           
Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax-  -  -  (0.15)
Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax-  (0.01) 0.05  0.04 
Gain from sale of renewal rights0.19  -  0.19  - 
Other gains (losses), net of tax-  -  -  0.01 
Adjusted operating income (loss), per share$(0.41) $(0.13) $(0.77) $(1.16)
            

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
 
 September 30,
 December 31,
 2023
 2022
Assets(Unaudited)
   
Investment securities:     
Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $119,499 and $127,119, respectively)$101,745  $110,201 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $2,387 and $1,905, respectively)2,345  1,267 
Short-term investments, at fair value40,523  25,929 
Total investments144,613  137,397 
      
Cash and cash equivalents14,361  28,035 
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net24,512  21,802 
Receivable from Affiliate889  1,261 
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses46,766  82,651 
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses6,959  6,653 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums43,132  16,399 
Deferred policy acquisition costs5,737  10,290 
Other assets6,474  7,862 
Total assets$293,443  $312,350 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities:     
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses$139,214  $165,539 
Unearned premiums78,865  67,887 
Reinsurance premiums payable4,727  6,144 
Debt25,264  33,876 
Funds held under reinsurance agreements26,541  11,084 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses7,041  8,870 
Total liabilities281,652  293,400 
      
Commitments and contingencies-  - 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
      
Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881 and 12,215,849 issued and outstanding, respectively)98,057  97,913 
Accumulated deficit(67,204) (60,760)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(19,062) (18,203)
Total shareholders' equity11,791  18,950 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$293,443  $312,350 


Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
            
Revenue and Other Income           
Premiums           
Gross earned premiums$38,150  $34,401  $108,457  $100,947 
Ceded earned premiums(14,171) (9,443) (39,343) (27,458)
Net earned premiums23,979  24,958  69,114  73,489 
Net investment income1,450  860  4,111  1,931 
Net realized investment gains (losses)-  -  -  (1,505)
Change in fair value of equity securities(87) (151) 595  446 
Gain from sale of renewal rights2,335  -  2,335  - 
Other gains (losses)-  66  -  60 
Other income439  603  1,463  1,964 
Total revenue and other income28,116  26,336  77,618  76,385 
            
Expenses           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net20,911  16,671  53,943  56,940 
Policy acquisition costs4,725  6,230  13,859  17,419 
Operating expenses4,403  4,380  13,796  13,010 
Interest expense855  778  2,361  2,216 
Total expenses30,894  28,059  83,959  89,585 
            
Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes(2,778) (1,723) (6,341) (13,200)
Equity earnings (loss) in Affiliate, net of tax72  199  (103) 368 
Income tax expense (benefit)-  (1) -  (40)
Net income (loss)(2,706) (1,523) (6,444) (12,792)
            
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted$(0.22) $(0.14) $(0.53) $(1.26)
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted12,222,881  11,101,194  12,219,713  10,178,975 
            

