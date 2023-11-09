Oberit's Mission: Empowering Positive Change in Mental Health and Wellness – A Prime Investment Opportunity

SARATOGA, CA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









There are currently 1.5 billion people globally suffering from addiction or mental health issues. Oberit is emerging in the $72 Billion Mental Health and Addiction Market with their cutting-edge AI. The need for accessible, cost-effective, and innovative long-term recovery solutions is greater than ever.





Born from a profound purpose, Oberit's data-driven AI detects and proactively breaks addictive behavior patterns. The company's ingenious mobile app sheds light as a beacon of hope, a lifeline to those seeking solace and strength. Their user retention is 5X higher than the competition benchmark, with a massive 2,500% year-over-year growth in 2023.





Soon, this life-changing AI will detect when individuals are off-course, offering relapse intervention. It will notify families, doctors, and support networks, providing timely assistance when needed most. For each positive step taken towards wellness, people can earn "Oberit Coins." These coins can be exchanged for free products and exclusive discounts from top-rated brands.



