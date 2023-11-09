Community Foundation Boulder County launches Housing Support Program for Marshall Fire survivors

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County announced the creation of a Housing Support Program today, continuing its commitment to meeting the ongoing and evolving needs of those affected by the Marshall Fire. Supported by the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, the program will offer up to $5 million in support for qualifying households that currently or will soon experience financial hardship due to the sunsetting of Additional Living Expenses (ALE) coverage.

Two years after the Marshall Fire damaged or destroyed over 1,000 homes across Boulder County, the ALE coverage of many of those still in recovery is set to expire in December.

“As the second anniversary of the fire approaches, there are several pressing priorities on our community — one of which is housing,” said Reina Pomeroy, fire survivor, leader of Marshall Together and a member of Community Foundation Boulder County’s Wildfire Fund advisory committee. “The community foundation has continued to listen to the needs of our community in creating the Housing Support Program for those who need assistance.”

Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, acknowledges the ongoing needs households continue facing just two years after the Marshall Fire. “The sunsetting of Additional Living Expense coverage will leave many households financially burdened,” said Hernandez. “We know people need more time, more resources and more support — and we’re committed to addressing these needs.”

Eligible households may be offered up to $2,500 per month for up to six months or until receiving a certificate of occupancy, whichever comes first. Recipients will be allotted up to two three-month extensions, depending on funding availability.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements: be displaced residents of a total or partial loss home (e.g., smoke damage included), earn at or below 150% of area median income, be experiencing financial hardship due to ALE expiration after having both applied and been denied an extension, have requested a hardship review from the mortgage servicer of fire-affected property (if applicable) and have a contract between parties (landlord/tenant).

Households do not have to be in the rebuilding process to be eligible, and both homeowners and renters are eligible to receive support. Additionally, households already receiving assistance through Community Foundation Boulder County’s Unmet Needs Fund are eligible for continued support through this program.

Any affected households experiencing financial hardship with nonhousing-related expenses can still apply for support through the Unmet Needs Fund.

Applications for the Housing Support Program will open on Friday, Nov. 10. To apply, visit https://cedproject.org/rebuild/.

Impact Development Fund will administer the program. If you have any application questions, please email recovery@impactdf.org or call 970-494-2021, extension 229.

Eligibility requirements:

Displaced resident of a total or partial loss home (e.g., smoke damage included).

At or below 150% area median income.

ALE expired and extension denied.

Applicant has requested hardship review from the mortgage servicer of fire-affected property (if applicable).



Contract between parties (landlord/tenant); informal living arrangements need to be documented and countersigned.



Program offering:

Up to $2,500 per month

Up to 6 months or Certificate of Occupancy (whichever comes first) with no more than two (2) three- (3) month extensions (dependent on availability of funding)

About the Boulder County Wildfire Fund

Established on Dec. 30, 2021, the Boulder County Wildfire Fund raised over $43 million from over 82,000 donations. With nearly all of the Fund allocated, over $27 million has been distributed to support a variety of needs including over $10 million in rebuilding support and over $7 million in immediate direct financial assistance. Additionally, over $1 million has been granted to organizations to support the community’s mental health needs.

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision: Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable, and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission: Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity, and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.

History: Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community head-on. The foundation has granted a total of $157 million thus far to help support the most pressing needs in our community.

