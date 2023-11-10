Global Transformers Market to Reach $102.96 Billion at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2031: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Transformers Market by Type (Distribution Transformer, Power Transformer, Others), by Power Rating (Small, Medium, Large), by Cooling Type (Air Cooled, Oil Cooled), by Insulation (Dry, Liquid Immersed), by Number of Phase (Three Phase, Single Phase), by Application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global transformers market industry is expected to reach $102.96 billion by 2031. The market accounted for $58.58 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of changing leading investment pockets, regional scenarios, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6739

Growth Drivers, Market Restraints, and Investment Opportunities:

Growing demand for power supply, along with increasing adoption of innovative and modern technologies is predicted to drive the global transformers market. Moreover, the widespread incorporation of sustainable resources to deliver power might also aid the market to surge ahead. However, variations in the prices of raw materials can restrain the market. Nonetheless, the decline in costs of renewable energy sources for power generation will create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

The distribution transformer segment to be the most profitable by 2031

By type, the distribution transformer segment held the highest market share with around three-fifths of the total revenue. The same segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis timeframe. Increasing application of distribution transformers in utility and industrial sectors to convert high power voltage to medium voltage is predicted to aid the segment to achieve this high growth rate.

The air cooled segment to be highly lucrative by 2031

By cooling type, the air cooled segment held the largest share with around two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021. The same segment is projected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis timeframe. Air cooled transformers have low carbon emissions and hence are widely used for commercial and residential purposes. This might widen the scope of this segment drastically in the coming period.

Procure Complete Report (756 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ http://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/transformers-market

The three phase segment to grow rapidly by 2031

By number of phases, the three phase segment gathered the maximum revenue with around three-fifths of the total revenue. The same segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis timeframe. The efficiency and cost-effectiveness of three phase transformers is predicted to push the growth of this segment higher.

The utility segment to flourish immensely by 2031

By application, the utility segment held the highest market share with around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021. The same segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis timeframe. The segment's growth is on account of a rise in the number of rural electrification and infrastructure projects in the commercial sector.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/transformers-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific region to benefit massively by 2031

By region, the Asia-Pacific transformers market gathered the highest market share with nearly one-third of the total share in 2021. Rising adoption of renewable energy solutions and growing demand for electricity will help the market to strengthen itself in this region. Moreover, the market in the LAMEA region is predicted to be fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Upgradation of transmission networks and expansion in renewable energy projects in the region is expected to boost the market.

Leading Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Siemens AG

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Trending Reports in Transformers Industry:

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube