Sodium Sulfate Market Size to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Detergents, Glass Production, and Pharmaceutical Applications | According to RationalStat

Global Sodium Sulfate Market size is valued at US$ 1,082.9 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include diverse industrial applications, growing detergent industry, increased paper and pulp production, increasing chemical manufacturing, and others. Sodium sulfate is widely used across multiple industries, including detergents, textiles, glass, paper, and chemical manufacturing. Its versatility makes it a valuable ingredient in these sectors, driving the demand for sodium sulfate.

Further, the detergent industry is a significant consumer of sodium sulfate. As the global population increases, the demand for detergents and cleaning agents also rises. Sodium sulfate is used as a filler, bulking agent, and viscosity controller in detergent formulations, supporting the growth of the market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the sodium sulfate market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the sodium sulfate market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons/Kg) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sodium sulfate market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Sodium Sulfate Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the Type, the natural product sodium sulfate is expected to dominate the market due to its efficiency and purity.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,082.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,164.8 million Growth Rate 10.4% Dominant Segment Natural Product Sodium Sulfate Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising demand for detergents

Growing Detergent Industry

Increased Chemical Manufacturing Companies Profiled Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)

Elementis plc

Cooper Natural Resources

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.

Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Lenzing AG

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

XinLi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the sodium sulfate market growth include Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC), Elementis plc, Cooper Natural Resources, Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Lenzing AG, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, and XinLi Chemical Co. Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the sodium sulfate market based on type, application, and region

Global Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Natural Product Sodium Sulfate Byproduct Sodium Sulfate

Global Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sodium Sulfate Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons/Kg), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Sodium Sulfate Report:

What will be the market value of the sodium sulfate market by 2030?

What is the market size of the sodium sulfate market?

What are the market drivers of the sodium sulfate market?

What are the key trends in the sodium sulfate market?

Which is the leading region in the sodium sulfate market?

What are the major companies operating in the sodium sulfate market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the sodium sulfate market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

