Stockwik publishes interim report January 1st - September 30th, 2023

SOLID BELIEF IN THE BUSINESS IDEA AND THE FINANCIAL GOAL

Stockwik's business idea and the financial goal of achieving an EBITA growth of 15 percent remains solid.

Our Healthcare, Business Services and Industry segment developed better than expected during the quarter. Healthcare continues to stand out with a better development than expected during the reporting period (January 1st - September 30th).

As of September 30th, 2023, the group has generated a proforma EBITDA of SEK 88.1 million over the most recent rolling twelve-month period. We have worked with our businesses and, for instance, implemented localized one-time cost-saving measures. These cost-saving initiatives, totalling to SEK 16.1 million, have been fully integrated and will be gradually realized from the third quarter of 2023. Adjusting for these cost savings, the proforma EBITDA amounts to SEK 104.2 million for the most recent rolling twelve-month period instead of SEK 88.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA proforma, per the bond terms, now stands at SEK 94.6 million, resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio, as per the bond terms, of 4.4x.

Together with our companies, we continue to focus on expanded corporate governance and expect to remove additional SEK 10 million in costs savings up to and including 2024.

QUARTER JULY 1 ST - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEKjul-sep 2023jul-sep 2022Δ%of which organic, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth in percentage points
Net sales173,3180,7-4,1%-9,7%5,6%
EBITDA20,119,34,0%  
EBITA9,912,1-18,7%-23,0%4,4%
EBIT7,37,7-5,1%  
Profit before tax-7,3-0,8   
Profit after tax-6,6-0,3   
EBITA-margin %5,7%6,7%   
Operational cash flow-10,3-11,1   
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-1,05-0,05   
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-1,05-0,05   

THE REPORT PERIOD JANUARY 1ST - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEKjan-sep 2023jan-sep 2022Δ%of which organic, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth in percentage points
Net sales575,7526,39,4%-2,9%12,2%
EBITDA57,953,97,3%  
EBITA29,734,4-13,7%-25,0%11,3%
EBIT19,921,9-9,2%  
Profit before tax-29,3-5,4   
Profit after tax-23,2-4,9   
EBITA-margin %5,2%6,5%   
Operational cash flow-0,5-4,2   
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-3,67-0,80   
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-3,67-0,80   

ROLLING TWELVE-MONTHS OCTOBER 1ST 2022 - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEKokt 2022-sep 2023okt 2021-sep 2022Δ%of which organic, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth in percentage points
Net sales813,9718,513,3%-0,5%13,7%
EBITDA86,981,27,0%  
EBITA50,855,9-9,3%-24,1%14,8%
EBIT37,239,2-5,1%  
Profit before tax-23,17,7   
Profit after tax-14,40,9   
EBITA-margin %6,2%7,8%   
Operational cash flow29,818,065,7%  
      
Net debt415,7369,0   
Net debt/EBITDA4,794,55   


MSEKokt 2022-sep 2023 proformaokt 2021-sep 2022 proforma
Net sales821,9829,5
EBITDA88,197,3
EBITA51,971,1
Profit after tax-13,810,1
   
Net debt415,7369,0
Net debt/EBITDA4,723,79


The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CET) on November 10th, 2023

