Maisons du Monde: SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €126,973,293.12
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541
SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 October 2023, was as follows:
|31 October 2023
|30 September 2023
|Shares in the capital
|39,189,288
|40,988,097
|Shares cancelled during the month
|1,798,809
|0
|Gross total of voting rights
|39,189,288
|40,988,097
|Net total of voting rights*
|38,572,606
|38,603,307
* excluding treasury shares
