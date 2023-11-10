Maisons du Monde: SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

MAISONS DU MONDE

Limited Company (Société anonyme)

with a Board of Directors

with capital of €126,973,293.12

Head Office:

Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou

793 906 728 RCS Nantes

ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)



MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 October 2023, was as follows:

31 October 2023 30 September 2023 Shares in the capital 39,189,288 40,988,097 Shares cancelled during the month 1,798,809 0 Gross total of voting rights 39,189,288 40,988,097 Net total of voting rights* 38,572,606 38,603,307

* excluding treasury shares

