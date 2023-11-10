Maisons du Monde: SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

MAISONS DU MONDE
Limited Company (Société anonyme)
with a Board of Directors
with capital of €126,973,293.12
Head Office:
Le Portereau - 44120 Vertou
793 906 728 RCS Nantes
ISIN FR0013153541

SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 French commercial code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

  
MAISONS DU MONDE shareholders are informed that the total number of shares in the capital and voting rights, on 31 October 2023, was as follows:

 31 October 202330 September 2023
Shares in the capital 39,189,28840,988,097
Shares cancelled during the month1,798,8090
Gross total of voting rights 39,189,28840,988,097
Net total of voting rights* 38,572,60638,603,307

* excluding treasury shares

