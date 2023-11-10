Product Information Management Market Size to Reach US$ 24.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Enhanced Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency – Says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Product Information Management Market is valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Product Information Management (PIM) software is a type of software solution designed to centralize and manage detailed product information and data for businesses. It enables organizations to collect, store, organize, enrich, and distribute product-related data in a structured and consistent manner.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has fueled the demand for PIM software. Businesses need to manage and distribute product information consistently across multiple online sales channels, and PIM solutions are essential for achieving this.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global product information management market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including enterprise size, deployment mode, Product and SKUs count and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global product information management market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global product information management market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Product Information Management Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of enterprise size, large is anticipated to dominate the product information management market, principally due to the deep pockets of large enterprises, and the inclination of large enterprises towards centralization and automation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 11.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 24.5 billion Growth Rate 11.5% Key Market Drivers Expanding E-commerce

Rising multi-channel marketing

Integration with other systems Companies Profiled Plytix.com, Inc.

Mobius Knowledge Services P. Ltd (PIMworks)

4ALLPORTAL

Electrika Ltd (OneTimePIM)

Akeneo

Syndigo LLC

Pimcore

Inriver

Productsup

Informatica Inc.

Proplanet B.V.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global product information management market include,

In September 2023, Akeneo completed the acquisition of Unifai, an AI-based platform for data cleansing, collection, enrichment, and categorization. The acquisition is expected to transform Akeneo's Product Cloud offering by introducing advanced technology and intelligence, ultimately enhancing product experiences for global brands, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors.

In September 2021, PIMworks introduced a new product syndication tool. The tool enables retailers to efficiently disseminate their product data across multiple sales channels, including Amazon, eBay, and Flipkart, and retailers can achieve this with a single click.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global product information management market growth include Plytix.com, Inc., Mobius Knowledge Services P. Ltd (PIMworks), 4ALLPORTAL, Electrika Ltd (OneTimePIM), Akeneo, Syndigo LLC, Pimcore, Inriver, Productsup, Informatica Inc., and Proplanet B.V., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global product information management market based on enterprise size, deployment mode, Product and SKUs count, and region

Global Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Enterprise Size Small & Medium Large

Global Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud

Global Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product and SKUs Count Unlimited SKUs and Users Limited SKUs and Users

Global Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Consumer Goods & Retail Manufacturing IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment BFSI Others

Global Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Product Information Management Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Product Information Management Report:

What will be the market value of the global product information management market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global product information management market?

What are the market drivers of the global product information management market?

What are the key trends in the global product information management market?

Which is the leading region in the global product information management market?

What are the major companies operating in the global product information management market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global product information management market?

