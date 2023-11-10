Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Size to Reach US$ 12.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Alternatives

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market value is estimated at US$ 6.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Bio-based chemicals are environmentally benign and sustainable alternatives to typical petrochemical-based chemicals due to their renewable sources. The MEA region is abundant in natural resources and agricultural feedstock, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for bio-based chemical manufacturing. Sugarcane, maize, and cellulose are easily available biomass sources in countries around the region.

Several governments in the MEA region have implemented policies and initiatives to promote the development and adoption of bio-based chemicals. Incentives, subsidies, and regulations supporting the use of renewable resources have encouraged investment and market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, feedstock, application, and geography/regions (including GCC, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-africa-bio-based-chemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, bio-based polymers segment such as polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) is dominating the market and are biodegradable and have a wide range of applications in packaging, textiles, automotive etc.

On the basis of application, packaging segment is dominating the Middle East and Africa bio-based chemicals market. This is due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials. Bio-based chemicals are used in the production of a variety of packaging materials, including bioplastics, bio-based resins, and bio-based adhesives.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 12.2 million Growth Rate 10.2% Dominating Segment Bio-based polymers Key Market Drivers Governments and regulatory bodies support

Ongoing research and innovations

Rising environmental awareness Companies Profiled BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Solvay SA

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Corbion N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

NatureWorks LLC

BioAmber Inc.

Soreplast Biopolymers

Algae Planet

Bio-Based Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Organic

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-africa-bio-based-chemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market growth include BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Solvay SA, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd., Corbion N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, NatureWorks LLC, BioAmber Inc., Soreplast Biopolymers, Algae Planet, Bio-Based Technologies, Inc., and Bio-Organic, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-africa-bio-based-chemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market based on product, feedstock, application and region

Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Bio-based Solvents Bio-based Lubricants Bio-based Alcohols Bio-based Acids Bio-based Adhesives Bio-based Polymers Others

Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Feedstock Sugar and Starch Crops Vegetable Oils Lignocellulosic Biomass Others (Algae, Microorganism, etc.)

Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Food & Beverages Agriculture Automotive Personal Care Packaging Detergents & Cleaner Paints & Coatings Adhesives and Sealants Textile and Fibers Pharmaceutical Others (Paint Dispersion, etc.)

Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Bahrain Qatar Oman South Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis Turkey Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis Rest of the Middle East & Africa Bio-based Chemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-africa-bio-based-chemicals-market

Key Questions Answered in the Gluten-Free Products Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East and Africa Bio-based Chemicals market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-africa-bio-based-chemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Synthetic Menthol Market- Global Synthetic Menthol Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Synthetic Menthol Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Middle East Polyurea Market - Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Polyurea Coating Temperature Applied, By Chemical Structure, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, and Competitive Landscape

Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis – By Type, By Polyurea Coating Temperature Applied, By Chemical Structure, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, and Competitive Landscape Global Polyurea Market - demand for polyurea coatings has grown due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance, and waterproofing in various industries including, construction, and automotive, among others

demand for polyurea coatings has grown due to their exceptional protective properties. They are used for corrosion protection, abrasion resistance, and waterproofing in various industries including, construction, and automotive, among others Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market - Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-20 28

Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-20 Australia Barite Market - Australia barite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Australia barite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 76 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. India Calcium Phosphite Market - India calcium phosphite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

India calcium phosphite market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 215 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Australia Plastics Market - Australia plastics market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Australia plastics market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 8.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market - Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023.

- Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023. Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market - Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023. Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market - Global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end Australia market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support Australia and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245