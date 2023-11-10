Human Augmentation Market projected to reach USD 575.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its recent study.

Richmond, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Human Augmentation Market , by Component (Biometric Systems, Exoskeletons, Wearable Devices, Augmented Reality Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Intelligent Virtual Assistants), Technology (Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration, Biohacking and Bio-Augmentation, Quantum Computing Augmentation), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-based), Functionality (Body-worn, Non Body-worn) End-user (Commercial, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Utility, Industrial, Others), and Region.

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 170.23 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 575.26 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 19% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Samsung Panasonic Corporation Sample of Companies Covered Parker Hannifin Corp General Motors Microsoft

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint

The Human Augmentation Market is a rapidly evolving and dynamic sector that encompasses a wide range of technologies and innovations aimed at enhancing human capabilities and performance. The human augmentation market will see significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advent of the AI-powered wearable devices and advancements in technology such as the availability of the fast-processing chipsets and sensors being miniaturized. Human augmentation is another popular technology that should change the way people communicate with each other is real-time voice translation. Augmented reality uses the latest innovations in mobile technology, big data analysis, and networking to provide companies with new communication channels and real-time web applications. The diverse areas of application for human augmentation market include energy & utility, healthcare, defense, and many others. All these factors are assisting the growth of market globally.

Major vendors in Human Augmentation Market - Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, General Motors, Microsoft, Google, FOSSIL GROUP, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Life Sense Group, ReWalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Atheer, Inc, B-Temia and Others.

Increasing demand for wearable devices

Increasing demand for wearable devices is indeed a significant driver of the Human Augmentation Market. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and augmented reality glasses, have gained popularity not only in consumer markets but also in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and sports. The increasing awareness regarding the therapeutic applications of wearable devices has been a key factor contributing to their growth. These devices have been increasingly used for monitoring vital health parameters, making them invaluable tools for healthcare professionals and individuals looking to maintain their well-being. In particular, the ability to track metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, and physical activity has made wearable devices essential for preventive healthcare.

The development of advanced sensor technology and miniaturized multifunctional integrated circuits (ICs) has played a pivotal role in enhancing wearable device capabilities. These technological advancements have made it possible to create compact yet powerful wearable devices that offer a wide range of applications, from real-time health monitoring to augmented reality experiences. Such multifunctional devices appeal to consumers, as they consolidate several functionalities into a single, convenient package.

Drivers:

Growth in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies

Increasing demand for wearable devices

Opportunities:

Growing adoption of technologies in military and defense

Growing research and development activities

Growing Research And Development Activities



Growing research and development (R&D) activities present a significant opportunity for the Human Augmentation Market. The constant evolution of technology and the pursuit of innovative solutions have the potential to push the boundaries of human augmentation, creating new possibilities and applications in various industries. One of the key drivers of R&D activities in the human augmentation sector is the increasing demand for more advanced and sophisticated technologies. As industries like healthcare, military, and manufacturing seek to enhance human capabilities, there is a growing need for cutting-edge solutions that are safer, more efficient, and cost-effective. This demand is fueling investments in R&D to develop next-generation wearable devices, exoskeletons, neural interfaces, and other augmentation technologies.

Moreover, the integration of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and nanotechnology into human augmentation systems has the potential to unlock new opportunities. AI can enhance the decision-making capabilities of wearable devices, while nanotechnology can lead to the development of more compact and powerful augmentation tools. These advancements can improve user experiences and expand the market's scope.

The market for Human Augmentation is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant region in the Human Augmentation Market, both in terms of revenue and market share. This leadership position is primarily attributed to several key factors that have established the region as a hub for innovation and adoption of human augmentation technologies. North America, and the United States in particular, is renowned for its advanced technological ecosystem. The presence of leading tech companies, research institutions, and a culture of innovation has accelerated the development and adoption of cutting-edge human augmentation technologies. This has given North America a significant competitive advantage in the global market. The region's emphasis on increasing workplace effectiveness and productivity has driven the adoption of human augmentation technologies. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics have integrated wearable devices, exoskeletons, and augmented reality solutions to enhance employee performance and reduce operational costs. The pursuit of efficiency and competitiveness has been a driving force behind the market's growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for human augmentation technologies after North America. The Asia Pacific's rapid economic growth, technological advancements, and a large, tech-savvy population create a fertile ground for the adoption of these technologies. Additionally, industries in the Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, are investing significantly in research and development to compete in the global human augmentation market.

The wearable devices Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The dominance of the wearable devices segment is a driving force behind the expanding Human Augmentation industry. Wearable devices are witnessing a surge in popularity, and this trend plays a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape. Notably, the rise in consumer demand for wearable devices to monitor health and fitness metrics has been a significant catalyst for the industry's growth. Furthermore, the development of affordable wearable gadgets that cater to a wide range of consumer applications owes much to the evolution of compact multifunctional integrated circuits (ICs) and the enhancement of sensor technologies. These technological advancements have not only made wearable devices more accessible but have also enriched their capabilities.

