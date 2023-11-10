Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Ventotene Holding AS, a wholly owned company by Peter A. Ruzicka, Chair of Pandora A/S, has reported the sale of 4,000 shares at a total consideration of DKK 3,525,913.24, and now holds a total of 28,000 shares in the company.

