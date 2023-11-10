RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-11-10
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln525
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.380 %
Lowest yield1.371 %
Highest accepted yield1.388 %
% accepted at highest yield       25.00 

 

Auction date2023-11-10
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln485
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.274 %
Lowest yield1.262 %
Highest accepted yield1.310 %
% accepted at highest yield       60.00 



 