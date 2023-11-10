RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-11-10
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|525
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.380 %
|Lowest yield
|1.371 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.388 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|25.00
|Auction date
|2023-11-10
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|485
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.274 %
|Lowest yield
|1.262 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.310 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|60.00