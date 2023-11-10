FPGA Market Set to Reach USD 13.6 billion by 2031 with a Strong 8.1% CAGR | According to TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global FPGA Market was estimated at a value of US$ 6 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register an 8.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 13.6 billion by 2031.

The growth of FPGA market is driven by the development in telecommunication industry and rising demand for high-speed internet. However, high cost of supporting infrastructure is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, the rising telecommunication sector, and growing 5G adoption and internet of things technology fuels the growth of the FPGA market.

In data centers, data processing and cloud computing have emerged as key applications for FPGAs. Another reason driving the FPGA market is the need for large-scale computation in applications, which offers the FPGA sector a new approach.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global FPGA market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for optimization in Big Data analytics throughout the course of the forecast period. Prominent search engines like Google, as well as corporations like Walmart and Amazon are increasingly depending on FPGAs to fulfill their business commitments and are concentrating on parallel operation execution for real-time performance. Throughout the coming years, it is anticipated that the growing installation of data centers and high-performance computing would drive the market for FPGA. FPGAs are susceptible to security assaults due to hidden vulnerabilities, and the business may be hurt by extremely difficult programming. Another major issue hurting the FPGA market is censorious vulnerabilities in their technology that allow hackers to take total control of chips and steal important data. Given their small size and outstanding performance, industries are increasingly turning to FPGAs.

Market Trends For FPGA

Since 5G mobile networks are being adopted more widely, there will likely be a significant increase in demand for FPGA. The creation and implementation of 5G infrastructure networks are anticipated to present the worldwide FPGA market with significant and profitable potential. A lot of the current 5G network architectures use enormous multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antenna base stations to house NR radio heads since 5G NR is the new air interface for 5G networks, which use multiple transmitters and receivers to carry more data faster. It is predicted that 5G technology would present major opportunities for FPGA makers. For example, Xilinx Inc. introduced the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC product line, which is intended for use in remote radio heads for massive MIMO, baseband, as well as wireless backhaul systems. It focuses on the 5G wireless RF signal chain.

Global Market for FPGA: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the FPGA Market in different regions. These are:

The FPGA market with the quickest rate of growth is in the Asia Pacific area. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the worldwide FPGA market. Asia Pacific is seeing an increase in the number of manufacturers working in the FPGA industry. Value-grab possibilities are opening up for these players to boost their revenue streams. Product makers have enormous growth prospects due to the rising demand for FPGA from customers in these countries and technical advancements. Producers in the global FPGA market are moving toward producing high-caliber goods in order to meet the demands of the defense and aerospace industries. Advantageous chances are being created by the growing IT and telecom industry as well as the growing number of data centers in China and India. Advantageous chances are being created by the growing IT and telecom industry as well as the growing number of data centers in China and India. The need for FPGA is anticipated to rise in Asia Pacific thanks to an established supply chain management system, which is also fueling the growth of the FPGA market worldwide.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation introduced the Lattice Mach-NX FPGA, the second generation of safe control FPGAs, in December 2020. It can swiftly provide more secure and power-efficient processing for future server platforms, high computing, wireless communications, industrial, and automotive systems. The RISC-V based PolarFire SoC was introduced by Microchip Technology in December 2019 as part of their Early Access Program (EAP) for low power applications. With data speeds ranging from 500MB/s to 12.7 GB/s, this recently released product is based on the FPGA series, which employs the same transceivers as its FPGA equivalent. Xilinx Inc. introduced the Kintex Ultrascale XQRKU060 FPGA for space applications in March 2019.

Global FPGA Market: Key Players

Manufacturers use streamlined techniques to optimize earnings in the worldwide FPGA market. To improve chip performance and efficiency and meet the needs of a wide range of applications, they make research and development investments. Manufacturing expenses can be reduced by streamlining supplier chains and production processes.

Strategic alliances and acquisitions increase market presence, and focused advertising highlights the benefits of the flexibility and customizability of FPGAs. In this dynamic and quickly changing semiconductor business, manufacturers may maintain their competitiveness by staying up to date with technical developments and engaging in continuous innovation. This helps them generate profits.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global FPGA Market:

Xilinx, Inc. Intel Corporation Microchip Technology Inc. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation QuickLogic Corporation Efinix Inc. Flex Logix Technologies GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Microsemi Corporation S2C, Inc.

Global FPGA Market Segmentation

Configuration Low-end FPGA Mid-range FPGA High-end FPGA

Node Size ≤28 nm 28-90 nm >90 nm

Architecture SRAM-based FPGA Anti-fuse-based FPGA Flash-based FPGA

End-use Industry Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Industrial Others (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



