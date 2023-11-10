Global Double-sided Tape Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $5.6 Billion by 2028 with 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Lintec, and Avery Dennison Dominating

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Double-sided Tape Market by Resinn Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Solvent borne, Waterborne, Hot-melt-based), Tape-Backing Material (Foam-backed, Film-backed, Paper-/Tissue-backed), End-Use Industry, & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The double-sided tape market size is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 11.6 billion in 2022. The acrylic, by resin type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the double-sided tape market in 2022.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis at multiple levels, including industry analysis encompassing industry trends, market ranking analysis of top players, and in-depth company profiles. Together, these components offer valuable insights into the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth market segments, regions with substantial growth potential, as well as the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges within the market.

Double-sided tapes are a category of pressure-sensitive tapes featuring adhesive coatings on both sides. These tapes typically consist of a flexible carrier or backing material with a layer of permanently tacky adhesive that adheres to most substrates at room temperature with slight pressure. Often, a non-stick layer such as silicone is applied to the adhesive to prevent the sides from sticking together when wound on a roll.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market for double-sided tapes and is expected to maintain this growth trajectory in the forecasted period. The rapid expansion is attributed to factors such as the growing middle-class population and rising household incomes. Key industries driving the demand for double-sided tapes in the Asia Pacific region include automotive and transportation, infrastructure development, power generation, and industrial applications.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is noted for its stability, even in the face of global economic challenges. It remains a highly attractive market for double-sided tape producers. The increased utilization of double-sided tapes in sectors like building & construction, packaging, and footwear is driven by considerations related to environmental sustainability and health and safety.

Key companies profiled in this report include industry leaders such as 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Acrylic is likely to account for the largest share of double-sided tape market

Acrylic resin is the largest resin type segment in the overall double-sided tape market during foreasted period.

These tapes stand out in a competitive market due to short curing time, great resistance to oxidation, a wide temperature range, and the capacity to withstand UV rays. They also have exceptional anti-aging qualities and retain colour consistency over time. Notably, they achieve an ideal level of water resistance and a high level of peel, tack, and shear strength by carefully balancing adhesion and cohesion.

Solvent-based, technology accounted for the largest segment of double-sided tape market

The solvent-based technology is the largest technology segment in the overall market during the forecast period. The dominance is projected to continue as demand from end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and building & construction grows.

Due to strict rules governing the reclamation of solvents used in manufacturing, such as solane, acetone, benzene, hexane, and toluene, adoption of this technique confronts difficulties. The volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that this solvent emits cause environmental dangers.

Foam-backed, backing material accounted for the largest segment of double-sided tape market

The foam-backed is the largest backing material segment in the overall double-sided tape market during the forecast period.

Due to its exceptional quality, its demand is rising, particularly in the building & construction, automotive, defence, and aerospace industries. Because of its advantages such as high internal strength, low peeling stress, and good flexibility, the foam-backed double-sided tape market is likely to increase throughout the forecast period.

Automotive, by end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share in double-sided-tape market

Automotive is the largest end-use industry segment in the overall double-sided tape market during the forecast period. In the automobile sector, double-sided tape is essential since it performs numerous tasks for both the interior and exterior of cars.

In addition to providing abrasion resistance, wrapping cable harnesses, masking during varnishing processes, insulating slabs, and providing support during assembly operations, these tapes are used to attach numerous components to the outer surfaces of car body.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Double-Sided Tape Market to Witness Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

Silicone Resin to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Hot-Melt to Record Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Paper/Tissue to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Paper & Printing to be Fastest Growing End-Use Industry During Forecast Period

Emerging Economies to Grow Faster Than Developed Nations During Forecast Period

India to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from Packaging Industry

Strategic Use in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Restraints

Increase in Raw Material Price

Opportunities

Potential Substitutes to Traditional Fastening Products

Challenges

Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions

Company Profiles



Key Players

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa Se

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ipg

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Scapa Group Ltd.

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Mactac

Adchem Corporation (Berry Global Inc.)

Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. Kg

Cct (Coating & Converting Technologies, LLC) - an Atp Group Company

Gergonne

Echotape

Advance Tapes International

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Atp Adhesive Systems Ag

Toyochem Co. Ltd.

Arkema (Bostik)

Adere Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda

Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.

Saint-Gobain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e6o51

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment