Global Data Center UPS Battery Market Report 2023-2027: Increased Adoption of Modular UPS Systems Spurs Demand

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UPS battery market for data center industry market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The report on the UPS battery market for data center industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry Market Dynamics



Key UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market Drivers



An increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is the key driver for the growth of the market. Modern data center designs comprise UPS systems that can be categorized into the centralized, zone, and rack-mount systems for both high and lower capacities.

On the installed locations and the information technology (IT) needs of an enterprise data center facility these systems vary in both capacity and size based. Nowadays, with rising concerns over power fluctuations and power outages, UPS systems of lower capacity, such as 20 kVA modular systems, are being adopted commonly and also depend upon the IT load of the rack.

Moreover, modular systems are available with lower capacity and less cost compared to regular batteries as the modular nature allows the installation of additional modules with a rising in capacity. They cost lesser in terms of installation and maintenance as compared with large systems, additionally providing higher efficiency.

Another reason for the rise in the increasing adoption of modular systems they require lesser space when compared with conventional systems. Hence, modular systems have become an ideal choice for data center operators that experience frequent growth in rack-power UPS batteries, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Key UPS battery market For Data Center Industry Market Challenges



Failure of UPS batteries is the key challenge for the growth of the market. A UPS battery is a critical component of the emergency power system of a data center because it is the first line of defense in case of the failure of the grid power. Batteries are a low-technical component for supporting data center infrastructure during unplanned outages.

Most data centers suffer severe damage that can ensue if batteries in the UPS, and power outages lasting for a few seconds infrastructure fail. Owing to losses per hour for data center operators, downtime can cost up to thousands of dollars. Moreover, due to the failure of UPS systems, several data centers are facing major problems.

As UPS systems are only as strong as the battery backup. In addition, in most cases, the battery is found to be the main cause of many data center outages. Factors such as inconsistent ambient temperatures, overcharging, frequent discharge cycles, excessive charge current, and poor and improper maintenance due to the limited service life.

Hence, such constraints associated with UPS batteries will impede the growth of the global UPS battery market during the forecast period.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amara Raja Group

C and D Technologies Inc.

Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

EnerSys

ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC

EverExceed Corp.

Exide Industries Ltd.

FIAMM Energy Technology Spa

First National Battery

Fullriver Battery

GS Yuasa Corp.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

TotalEnergies SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global UPS battery market for data center industry 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Tier 3 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Tier 1 and 2 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Tier 4 data center - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9hhs6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.