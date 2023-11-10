Blood Screening (Reagent & Kits, Instrument, Software) Market - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Grifols, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, and bioMerieux

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagent & Kits, Instrument, Software), Technology (NAT, (Real-Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), End User (Blood Bank, Hospital), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood screening market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2%

This report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to comprehend the competitive landscape and gain deeper insights to enhance their business positioning. It equips stakeholders with the necessary information to formulate effective go-to-market strategies.

The growth in this market is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for donated blood, a rising number of blood donations worldwide, and the continual prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the high cost of blood screening instruments and kits, coupled with a shortage of skilled technicians, poses potential obstacles to the growth of the Blood screening market.

The report conducts a comprehensive analysis of key industry players, delivering insights into their business profiles, solutions, and services, as well as their key strategies. It also covers contractual agreements, partnerships, collaborations, new product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments within the Blood screening market. Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of emerging startups in the Blood screening market ecosystem.

A thorough assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Grifols (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (US), and bioMerieux (France), among others, is an integral part of this report's coverage of the blood screening market.

Additionally, the report provides a pulse on the market, offering insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that shape the landscape.

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood screening market, by product & service, during the forecast period.

The blood screening market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software & services based on product.

In 2022, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood screening market. Market growth can largely be attributed to rising number of blood transfusions and blood donations. In addition, technological advancements in blood screening technologies and the increasing number of surgeries are stimulating the growth of this segment.

Blood banks segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. In 2022, the blood banks segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growing number of organ transplantation surgeries, and rising awareness about blood safety.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region blood screening market.

The rising per capita income, the expansion of private hospitals into rural areas in various APAC countries, the rising geriatric population in several APAC countries (coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic disorders), and the presence of high-growth markets in the region, among other factors, all contribute to rising healthcare spending. The favorable regulatory climate and low labor costs in this region are also anticipated to fuel market growth.

