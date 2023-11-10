Ensurge Micropower ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 November 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Company's Board, including the approval of Tranche 2 of the private placement and a subsequent offering, both announced by the Company on 18 October 2023.

Following the issuance of the shares in Tranche 2, the Company's share capital will be NOK 233,468,885.80, divided into 2,334,688,858 shares each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved a new convertible loan in the total amount of NOK 4.5 million. The loan shall carry interest at the rate of 5% per annum and matures and shall be repaid (unless the loan has been converted into shares) on 10 November 2024. The loan, including accrued interest, may be converted at a conversion price per share of NOK 0.105 before the maturity date.

Further, the terms and conditions of the existing convertible loan (issued on 17 August 2022) were resolved amended as proposed by the Board, and the loan, including accrued interest, may be converted at the amended conversion price of NOK 0.105 per share before the maturity date on 10 November 2024.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

