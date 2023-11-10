Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030 - Foam Dressings Lead the Way in Wound Care Solutions with High Absorbency

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moist Wound Dressings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global moist wound dressings market size is expected to reach USD 6.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.49% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing cases of acute & traumatic wounds, lacerations, diabetic ulcers, and chronic wounds, such as surgical and diabetic, are expected to boost market growth. According to a report by Elsevier, about 300 million acute wound injuries occur per year. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market growth.

A recent study has shed light on the challenges faced by patients with chronic leg ulcers as a result of restricted access to non-essential health services and the strain on healthcare systems during the pandemic. Shockingly, nearly 75% of individuals dealing with ulcers had to discontinue their treatment due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Ongoing research and development efforts in the healthcare sector are leading to the creation of innovative products, such as keratin-based wound care solutions. These products not only aid in wound re-epithelialization but also serve as integral components of dressings, contributing to wound healing by allowing the keratin matrix to be absorbed into the wound, thus eliminating the need for frequent dressing changes.

Additionally, the introduction of novel therapies like electromagnetic therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the utilization of silver and combination dressings is driving market growth. These advancements are enhancing wound care, particularly in cases of trauma, and thereby supporting market expansion.

Furthermore, upcoming products in the pipeline are expected to further bolster market growth in the foreseeable future. For instance, researchers from esteemed institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Harvard Medical School have developed a bandage that facilitates precise and scheduled drug delivery, customizable to individual requirements. Such innovative breakthroughs hold the promise of creating new growth opportunities for market participants.

Moist Wound Dressings Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the foam dressings segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 23.4% in 2022 owing to their high absorbency, which makes them ideal for wounds with moderate to heavy discharge

On the other hand, the hydrocolloid dressings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in wound care and the increasing emphasis on advanced wound management by healthcare institutions

Based on applications, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2022. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and venous insufficiency, are expected to drive the product demand in chronic wound treatment and management

The acute wounds segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period owing to the ongoing advancements in moist wound care technologies, including the development of innovative materials and formulations for acute wound applications

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market with a share of 45.2% in 2022 owing to the high product demand in surgical units within hospitals. The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period due to the rising preference for providing healthcare services in the comfort of patients' homes

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.4% owing to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of China and India

Company Profiles

Coloplast A/S

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Convatech Inc.

Systagenix

Derma Science, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Acelity

3M

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Moist Wound Dressing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Moist Wound Dressing Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape



Chapter 4. Moist Wound Dressing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Foam Dressings

4.4. Hydrocolloid Dressings

4.5. Film Dressings

4.6. Alginate Dressings

4.7. Hydrogel Dressings

4.8. Collagen Dressings

4.9. Other Advanced Dressings



Chapter 5. Moist Wound Dressings Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Acute Wounds

5.3.1. Acute Wounds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Surgical & traumatic wounds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Burns market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Chronic Wounds

5.4.1. Chronic wounds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Diabetic foot ulcers market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Pressure ulcers market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Venous leg ulcers market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.5. Other chronic wounds market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Moist Wound Dressings Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Specialty Clinics

6.5. Home Healthcare

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Moist Wound Dressing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Moist Wound Dressing Market by Region: Key Marketplace Takeaway



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

