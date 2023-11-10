Singapore Gamers (PC, Mobile, Console, e-Sport) Market Report 2023: Game Regulations, Impact of 5G, Gamer Survey, Payments and Monetization, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Leveraging our comprehensive market model and survey insights involving 2,400+ gamers in the region, discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genre, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.
Despite its small population size Singapore is punching way above its weight in the games industry as it has a sizeable games revenue and high in-game spending compared to its Southeast Asian peers.
The country also continues to be a regional hub for the games industry, being the prime location for global game companies to set up regional offices in and host major international esports events. Singapore is an important player for the regional games industry that also has its own tidbits to understand.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Macroeconomic data
PC Games Market
- PC Games Market Snapshot
- PC Games Revenue
- Major PC Games Publishers
- PC Gaming Overview
- Popular PC Games by Survey
- PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
- Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
Mobile Games Market
- Mobile Games Market Snapshot
- Mobile Games Market Revenue
- Top Mobile Games by Downloads
- Top Mobile Games by Revenue
- Top Publishers by Downloads
- Top Publishers by Revenue
- Top Mobile Game Genres
- Mobile Gaming Overview
- Popular Mobile Games by Survey
- Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
Console Games Market
- Top Console Platforms
- Popular Console Games by Survey
- Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
Payments and Monetization
- Payment Options
- Payment Insights by Survey
- In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey
- Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey
- In-Game Ads by Survey
- Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
- Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games
- What Non-Spenders Would Buy
Gamer Survey Insights
- Survey Respondents' Demographics
- Device Ownership by Survey
- Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
- Localization Insights by Survey
- Source of Information for Games by Survey
- Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games
- Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
- Streaming and Video content by Survey
- New Technologies in Video Games
Games Market Trends and Analysis
- General Outlook
- Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update
- Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)
- 5G Rollout
Esports Data
- Overview of Local Esports Development
- PC Esports Tournament Overview
- Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
- Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
- Notable Teams and Sponsors
- Esports Engagement by Survey
- Top Esports Games
Game Regulations
- Overview of Game Regulations
- Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
- Game Rating
Appendix
- Methodology
- Genre List
- Glossary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3bxoc
