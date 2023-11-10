US and Europe Surrogacy Market Worth $25.28 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrogacy is a practice where a woman carries a pregnancy and gives birth to a child on behalf of another individual or couple, commonly referred to as intended parents. When a couple doesn't want to bear the pregnancy themselves, when pregnancy is physically impossible, when pregnancy risks are risky for the intended mother, or when a single man or a male couple wants to have a kid, people may investigate surrogacy arrangements.

According to our new research study on “ US and Europe Surrogacy Market Forecast to 2030 - Country Analysis by Type (Gestational Surrogacy and Traditional Surrogacy), Technology (Intrauterine Insemination and In-Vitro Fertilization), Age Group (Below 35 Years, 35-37 Years, 38-39 Years, 40-42 Years, 43-44 Years, and Over 44 Years), and Service Order (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, and Others),” the US and Europe surrogacy market size to grow $25.28 billion by 2030 from $6.11 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2030.





US and Europe Surrogacy Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

London Women's Clinic, the Centre for Reproductive and Genetic Health, Global Surrogacy, Miracle Baby Surrogacy, Lotus Surrogacy, VittoriaVita, Circle Surrogacy and Egg Donation, Redia IVF, New Life Ukraine, and Sensible Surrogacy are among the leading companies operating in the US and Europe surrogacy market. These players are focusing on expanding their businesses, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2023, London Women’s Clinic opened a new fertility clinic in Colchester. This would allow the company to expand its world-class fertility care services through the county of Essex and its surrounding areas.

In October 2022, Ovation Fertility partnered with Genomic Prediction to license the LifeView PGT Platform for genetic testing. LifeView PGT currently provides the most comprehensive genetic test of the preimplantation embryo. Through this collaboration, Ovation would provide its patients with access to state-of-the-art technology and improved clinical care.





The US holds a significant share of the US and Europe surrogacy market. The increasing cases of infertility, an emerging trend of late pregnancies, and a rise in the rate of gamete donations are the key factors contributing to the surrogacy market growth in the US. The availability of fertility treatments, increased awareness about infertility, an upsurge in disposable income, and the enactment of favorable reimbursement policies further drive the surrogacy market growth in the country. Stringent surrogacy legislation due to the "Baby M" case in 1986 prompted many surrogacy service providers to adopt gestational practices to avoid legal penalties. However, as the demand remained steady, these laws had little impact on the growth of the surrogacy industry. The subsequent expansion of fertility and surrogacy clinics, and a rise in same-sex marriages are anticipated to create attractive growth possibilities for the surrogacy market in the US.

The US has a well-established infrastructure and support system for surrogacy arrangements. There are various surrogacy agencies, fertility clinics, and legal professionals specializing in reproductive law that assist intended parents throughout the surrogacy process. These professionals help facilitate matching intended parents with suitable surrogates, coordinate medical procedures, and navigate legal complexities. Financial aspects also play a role in the growth of the US surrogacy market. While the costs associated with surrogacy can vary significantly, clinics in the US offer a range of options catering to different budget scenarios. According to American Fertility Services (AFS), surrogacy costs in the US range from US$ 60,000 to US$ 150,000; the total costs may vary in every case. Further, the availability of insurance coverage for surrogacy-related medical expenses and competitive pricing structures benefits the surrogacy industry in the US.





Commercialization of Surrogacy to Bring New Trends to US and Europe Surrogacy Market Growth in Future:

Commercial surrogacy is an arrangement wherein a woman is paid a fee for carrying a pregnancy for another couple or person. It differs from altruistic surrogacy, in which a woman voluntarily bears a pregnancy for charging no amount other than medical expenses. In most commercial surrogacy procedures, gestational surrogacy is preferred, wherein the surrogate has no biological connection to the child. Surrogacy regulations differ significantly from nation to nation to state to state. For instance, in the US, commercial surrogacy is legal in some states but illegal in others, whereas only altruistic surrogacy is authorized in the UK. On the other hand, both these versions are acceptable in Russia and Ukraine.

The commercialization of surrogacy is a current trend in the US and Europe, and it is expected to continue as a significant aspect of the surrogacy market in the future. The surrogacy industry that facilitates and supports surrogacy arrangements—including agencies, legal professionals, and medical experts—is flourishing in the US and Europe. Stakeholders in this industry provide services and expertise to match intended parents with surrogate mothers, and navigate the legal and medical complexities involved. While some countries might maintain strict prohibitions or limitations on commercial surrogacy, others have adopted or are in the process of adopting more permissive approaches to accommodate the growing demand for surrogacy approach. Legislative changes and court decisions are likely to play a crucial role in determining the future landscape of commercial surrogacy. Additionally, advancements in technology and medical practices may further facilitate the commercialization of surrogacy. Techniques such as IVF, genetic screening, and embryo selection may become more refined and accessible with advancements in related technologies.





US and Europe Surrogacy Market: Segmental Overview

The US and Europe surrogacy market, based on type, is segmented into traditional surrogacy and gestational surrogacy. In 2022, the gestational surrogacy segment held a larger market share in the US and Europe surrogacy market. The market for this segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The US and Europe surrogacy market, based on technology, is segmented into intrauterine insemination and in-vitro fertilization. In 2022, the in-vitro fertilization segment held a larger market share in the US and Europe surrogacy market. The market for this segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during 2023–2030.

The US and Europe surrogacy market, by age group, is segmented into below 35 years, 35–37 years, 38–39 years, 40–42 years, 43–44 years, and over 44 years. In 2022, the below 35 years segment held the largest market share, and the same is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of service order, the US and Europe surrogacy market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, and others. In 2022, the fertility clinics segment held the largest market share. It is further expected to record the highest CAGR during 2023–2030.









