Streaming Analytics: Fueling Digital Transformation Across Retail, Healthcare, and More - Key Market Drivers Unveiled

The global streaming analytics market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 11.6 billion in 2022. The market is poised for significant expansion, and experts project it to reach US$ 54.1 billion by 2028, displaying a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.87% during the period 2023-2028.
Streaming Analytics: Transforming Data Processing
Streaming analytics plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing various data records, including telemetry from connected devices, customer-generated log files from web applications, e-commerce transactions, and data from social networks or geospatial services. It also assists businesses in managing their key performance indicators (KPIs) on a daily basis, while helping prevent or mitigate security breaches, manufacturing issues, customer churn, stock exchange disruptions, and social media crises.
Key Market Trends Driving Growth
The adoption of streaming analytics is on the rise across diverse industry verticals, including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). This surge in adoption, coupled with the rapid global digitalization, is a primary driver of market growth. Businesses are recognizing the competitive advantages of leveraging streaming data to identify trends and establish benchmarks quickly, leading to increased utilization of streaming analytics worldwide.
Additionally, streaming analytics is essential for tapping into global positioning system (GPS) data from vehicles, aggregating and merging it in real-time with user location information. It is also a critical component of cybersecurity for automated threat detection and response, which is in high demand due to the increasing number of fraud cases. The integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing into streaming analytics further drives market growth. Moreover, growing awareness of the benefits of streaming analytics among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is expected to contribute to market expansion.
Key Market Segmentation
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global streaming analytics market, including key trends and forecasts for various segments.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Service
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Fraud Detection
- Predictive Asset Management
- Risk Management
- Network Management and Optimization
- Sales and Marketing
- Supply Chain Management
- Location Intelligence
- Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific:
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the streaming analytics industry features prominent players, including Cloudera Inc., Conviva Inc., Gathr, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, SQLstream (Guavus Inc.), Striim Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.
