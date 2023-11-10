Americas Sleep Apnea Market Worth $4.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Such a condition prevents the patient's body from getting enough oxygen. There are two types of sleep apnea: obstructive and central. Common sleep apnea treatments include breathing devices such as continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machines and lifestyle changes.

According to our new research study on “ Americas Sleep Apnea Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis By Type (Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Devices) and End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others),” the Americas sleep apnea market size to grow from $4.10 billion by 2030 from $2.45 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.





Americas Sleep Apnea Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ResMed Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Cadwell Industries Inc, Natus Medical Inc, Compumedics Limited, LivaNova Plc, Invacare Corp, and Braebon Medical Corporation are a few of the key companies operating in the Americas sleep apnea market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited launched F&P Evora, a new nasal mask for the treatment of OSA. The mask features CapFit headgear, which is designed to be put on like a baseball cap in one simple and intuitive movement.

In April 2020, Cadwell Industries, Inc. reintroduced the ApneaTrak home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) device to help diagnose sleep apnea and test the efficacy of treatments. The device is available in three models to meet multiple levels of clinical needs.

In June 2021, LivaNova PLC received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with its investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical study, “Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea using Targeted Hypoglossal Neurostimulation (OSPREY).” The OSPREY study will seek to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the aura6000 System, the implantable hypoglossal neurostimulator offered by LivaNova to treat adult patients with moderate to severe OSA.





Chronic sleep restriction is often related to the changes occurring in routine due to demanding professional roles, social and domestic responsibilities, and modern lifestyles. Sleep disturbances are becoming increasingly prevalent and have a clinically significant influence on public health. Chronic sleep disorders affect 10% of the American population, posing serious health and safety risks. The Brazilian Sleep Association, the Brazilian Neurology Academy, the Brazilian Otorhinolaryngology and Facial Cervical Surgery Association, the Brazilian Pediatric Society, the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology, and the Brazilian Clinical Neurophysiology Society have been collaboratively working on a project to standardize the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) in Brazilian adults, children, and adolescents. Such developments in sleep apnea diagnostics and treatment contribute to the growth of the Brazilian sleep apnea market.

Insufficient sleep and sleep disorders are major health problems contributing to the reduced quality of life and increased healthcare costs, among others. As per the study titled "Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Chilean Adults," published in 2020, OSAS affects ~10–20% of adults in Chile and is associated with obesity, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome. The prevalence and risk factors associated with OSAS were high among these adults. Polysomnography (PSG), home sleep testing, oximeter, actigraphy monitoring, and sleep apnea screening are a few of the most prevalent choices from a wide range of methods and tools available for diagnosing and assessing sleep disorders. According to the report titled "Performance of Instruments Aimed at Detecting Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSAS) Among Individuals in Chile," published in 2020, the adjusted neck circumference (ANC) is the most useful anthropometric measure for studying OSAS, and it is more useful than weight and body mass index.

Chile has made significant investments in diagnostic services, including capital expenditures for modern diagnostic facilities. As per the World Bank, the health expenditure of the country in 2021 was 9.10%. The increasing investments by the government in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics have been driving the demand for products for sleep apnea diagnostics and treatment.





According to the National Institutes of Health, sleep apnea/hypopnea syndrome (SA/HS) affects roughly 2–4% of adults in Argentina, and the prevalence rises with age. Snoring and excessive daytime somnolence (EDS) are common complaints. The common consequences of sleep apnea include an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and road accidents. Argentina has a progressive healthcare sector with significant contributions from both private and government entities. It is also bolstering its human resources by hiring highly skilled specialists in all areas of healthcare.

The prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and sleep apnea, coupled with technological advancements and a large patient population, favors the sleep apnea market growth in Argentina. According to a report published by the Revista Americana de Medicina Respiratoria in February 2022, the prevalence of COPD in the urban general population of Argentina is 14.3%, with 2.5–3 million patients living with the disease in the country. An increasing R&D expenditure by market players, advancements in medical technologies, and a rising aging population are among other notable factors fueling the market growth in this country. According to the World Data Atlas, the geriatric population has been increasing at an annual rate of 1.12% since 1973, and it accounted for 11.9% of the total Argentine population in 2022. Argentina has an excellent healthcare sector, regarded as one of the best in Latin America. In cities, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, or Mendoza, hospitals and clinics have advanced infrastructure with competent medical staff. Thus, the country owes significant growth opportunities for the Americas sleep apnea market.





Americas Sleep Apnea Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the Americas sleep apnea market is bifurcated into diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. The market for diagnostic devices is subsegmented into polysomnography devices (PSG), home sleep testing devices, pulse oximeters, actigraphy devices, and others. The Americas sleep apnea market for therapeutic devices is further segmented as PAP, sleep masks, oral appliances, and others. PAP is further subclassified as CPAP, APAP, and Bi-PAP. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022. The diagnostic devices segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the Americas sleep apnea market from 2022 to 2030. Based on end user, the Americas sleep apnea market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, and others. The hospitals segment led the market in 2022 and the homecare settings segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during 2022–2030.









