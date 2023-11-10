Smart Immune to host R&D KOL webinar on thymus-empowered ProTcell platform

Clinical-stage T-cell progenitor therapy aims to re-arm the immune system against cancer and infection

New class of T-cell subtype: T-cell progenitors, combined with the power of the thymus to fully re-arm immune-compromised patients in just three months

Improves the benefit/risk ratio of allogeneic T-cell medicine

Broad applications, including HSCT, CAR-T and beyond

Webinar on 28 November 2023 at 5:00pm CET/11.00am EST– register here

PARIS, France, 10 November 2023 – Smart Immune, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T-cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, invites you to attend an R&D KOL webinar on Tuesday 28 November 2023 from 5.00pm to 6.30pm CET (11.00am to 12.30pm EST).

Karine Rossignol, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Immune, will give an introduction to Smart Immune and its ProTcell platform.

Robert Soiffer, Chairman of the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research advisory committee at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Smart Immune’s Clinical Advisory Board Chairman, will talk about the need to improve allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in daily practice.

Marina Cavazzana, Co-founder and Strategic Clinical Development Advisor of Smart Immune, will present the ReSET-01 and ReSET-02 trials, including preliminary results in adult acute leukemia patients.

Marcel Van den Brink, President of the City of Hope Los Angles National Medical Center and Chief Physician Executive, and Smart Immune’s Scientific Advisory Board Chairman, will discuss the importance of thymic function in the immune system.

Olivier Negre, Chief Scientific Officer of Smart Immune, will outline preclinical data on the regenerative properties of ProTcell and its potential to unlock allogeneic T-cell medicine.

A Q&A session will follow the presentations.

To register please click here.

About Smart Immune

Smart Immune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ProTcell, a thymus-empowered T-cell progenitor therapy platform to fully and rapidly re-arm the immune system, enabling next-generation allogeneic T-cell therapies for all. The company aims to radically improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening diseases such as high-risk blood cancers and primary immunodeficiencies. Smart Immune has ongoing collaborations with leading institutions in the US and Europe. SMART101 is already in Phase I/II clinical trials, in the EU and the US, looking at the acceleration of complete immune recovery in patients fighting cancer and infection and undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Smart Immune is also developing therapies using gene-modified T-cell progenitors through its ProTcell platform to provide targeted treatments against cancer or AIDS, like persistent off-the-shelf CAR T-cells or HIV-resistant T-cells. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, at Paris Biotech Santé.

https://www.smart-immune.com/

LinkedIn | X (formerly Twitter)

Contact: info@smart-immune.com