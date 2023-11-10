Director/PDMR Shareholding

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameNeal Ransome
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p each in Octopus AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.669 per share16,068
(d)



Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction9 November 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAndrew Boteler
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p each in Octopus AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.669 per share16,068
(d)



Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction9 November 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619