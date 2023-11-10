OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name Keith Mullins

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800BW27BKJCI35L17

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.01p each in Octopus AIM VCT 2 PLC

Identification code GB00B0JQZZ80

(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.496 per share 108,366

(e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2023