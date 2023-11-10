Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameKeith Mullins
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800BW27BKJCI35L17
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.01p each in Octopus AIM VCT 2 PLC
Identification codeGB00B0JQZZ80
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.496 per share108,366
(d)



Aggregated informationN/A





- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction9 November 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17