Global Aircraft Evacuation Equipment Market Report 2023: Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth

The global market for Aircraft Evacuation Equipment estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Escape Slides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$720 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Evacuation Rafts segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $280.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Aircraft Evacuation Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$280.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$283.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$181.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Cobham PLC

Dart Aerospace Ltd.

EAM Worldwide

GKN Aerospace

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.

Mustang Survival ULC

NPP Zvezda

Survival Equipment Services SES

Trelleborg AB

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aircraft Evacuation Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Aircraft Evacuation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Emergency Evacuation: A Definition

Emergency Flotation System

Evacuation Slide

Evacuation Raft

Ejection Seat

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Evacuation Systems: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Recent Rise in Aircraft Crashes Spurs Demand for Emergency Aircraft Landing Equipment

Ever-Present Airplane Accident Risk Which Spiked in 2017 Redoubles the Focus on Emergency Landing Equipment: Global Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018

Technologically Advanced, Lightweight Evacuation Systems to Emerge as Key Revenue Spinners in the Market

Increasing Number of Fighter Jets & Bomber Planes in the Military Drives Demand for Ejection Seats

Strengthening Airpower of Military Bases Worldwide to Translate Into Exciting Opportunities for Ejection Seats: Global Number of Fighters & Interceptors, Attack Aircraft, Transports & Attack Helicopters by Country for the Year 2019

Stringent Aircraft Safety & Evacuation Regulations Adds Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth

Growing Role of Situational Awareness in Aviation Supported by Technology Innovations Amplifies the Importance of Evacuation Systems

Commercial Significance of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS) Following the Hudson River Crash Landing in 2009, Benefits Growth in the Market

As the Largest End-User of EFS, the Sizable Base of Helicopters Worldwide Spurs Opportunities for the Installations of Emergency Floatation Systems (EFS): Helicopter Fleet in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

Continuous Innovations Especially in Automatic Evacuation Slides to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

