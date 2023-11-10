Global High Pressure Seals Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Pressure Seals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for High Pressure Seals estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
EPDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HNBR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The High Pressure Seals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$961.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
- Aesseal PLC
- American High Performance Seals, Inc.
- Ekato Holding GmbH
- Flowserve Corporation
- James Walker UK Ltd.
- John Crane
- Seal House Ltd.
- SKF Group
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|251
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- High Pressure Seals: A Prelude
- High Pressure Seals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global EPDM Weatherstrip Seal Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for High Pressure Seals Market Growth
- Global Oil Production in mb/d During 2010-2020
- Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Offshore Crude Oil Production in Million Barrels during 2010-2020
- Positive World Energy Outlook Exhibiting Rising Fuel and Energy Demand Propels Market Growth
- Global Nuclear Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Global Natural Gas Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Primary Energy Consumption by Region in Billion TOE for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Expected Recovery in Oil Prices: An Opportunity Indicator
- Annual Oil Prices in US$/bbl for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Q1)
- Increasing Number of Petrochemical Processing Projects Worldwide Creates Positive Environment for High Pressure Seals Market
- Opportunities in Nuclear Power Generation: A Significant Growth Driver
- Global Nuclear Electricity Generation in Trillion Kilowatthours for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Increasing Applications of High Pressure Seals in Aerospace, Manufacturing, Mining, Pharma and Other Industries Boost Growth
- Challenges
- Fast Degradation of Elastomeric Seals: A Growth Inhibitor
- Increasing Interest in Renewable Energy: Another Growth Restraint
- Benefits of Gland Packing and Seal-Less Pumps to Overshadow Growth of High Pressure Seals
- Product Overview
- What is a Seal?
- High Pressure Seals: An Overview
- High Pressure Seals: History and Applications
- High Pressure Seals by Material Type
- Metal High Pressure Seals
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) High Pressure Seals
- Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) High Pressure Seals
- Fluoroelastomers High Pressure Seals
- Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) High Pressure Seals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwjt7x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment