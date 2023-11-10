Global High Pressure Seals Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Pressure Seals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for High Pressure Seals estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

EPDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HNBR segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The High Pressure Seals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$961.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Aesseal PLC

American High Performance Seals, Inc.

Ekato Holding GmbH

Flowserve Corporation

James Walker UK Ltd.

John Crane

Seal House Ltd.

SKF Group

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 251 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

High Pressure Seals: A Prelude

High Pressure Seals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global EPDM Weatherstrip Seal Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Efficiency in Offshore Oil Production Lays a Strong Foundation for High Pressure Seals Market Growth

Global Oil Production in mb/d During 2010-2020

Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Offshore Crude Oil Production in Million Barrels during 2010-2020

Positive World Energy Outlook Exhibiting Rising Fuel and Energy Demand Propels Market Growth

Global Nuclear Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Global Natural Gas Consumption in Quadrillion British Thermal Units for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Primary Energy Consumption by Region in Billion TOE for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expected Recovery in Oil Prices: An Opportunity Indicator

Annual Oil Prices in US$/bbl for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (Q1)

Increasing Number of Petrochemical Processing Projects Worldwide Creates Positive Environment for High Pressure Seals Market

Opportunities in Nuclear Power Generation: A Significant Growth Driver

Global Nuclear Electricity Generation in Trillion Kilowatthours for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Increasing Applications of High Pressure Seals in Aerospace, Manufacturing, Mining, Pharma and Other Industries Boost Growth

Challenges

Fast Degradation of Elastomeric Seals: A Growth Inhibitor

Increasing Interest in Renewable Energy: Another Growth Restraint

Benefits of Gland Packing and Seal-Less Pumps to Overshadow Growth of High Pressure Seals

Product Overview

What is a Seal?

High Pressure Seals: An Overview

High Pressure Seals: History and Applications

High Pressure Seals by Material Type

Metal High Pressure Seals

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) High Pressure Seals

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) High Pressure Seals

Fluoroelastomers High Pressure Seals

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) High Pressure Seals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

