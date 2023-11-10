Nxu Receives SEC Effectiveness on Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement for $75M in Primary Capital

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, announced that it has filed a "universal shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and it was declared effective by the SEC on October 30, 2023. The S-3 shelf allows Nxu to raise up to $75 million in primary capital in one or more offerings over the subsequent three years. If Nxu decides to raise capital in a future offering using the shelf registration statement, Nxu will describe the specific details of that future offering in a prospectus supplement that is filed with the SEC.



Nxu believes the greater flexibility of a shelf registration on Form S-3 will provide the Company with significant benefits when raising capital in the future.

“An effective S-3 shelf gives us greater flexibility in timing and execution of future securities offerings,” said Nxu Chief Financial Officer Apoorv Dwivedi. “Not only will we see benefits of an expedited offering process, cost efficiencies, and reduced market risk, we also have the ability to avoid heavily dilutive and potentially toxic funding structures. Embracing the opportunity to revolutionize EV charging and transform our energy landscape is a primary objective for our ambitious company. The S-3 shelf offers a strategic approach to the financial markets that provides funding at lower costs to achieve our goals.”

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Nxu's expectations about its long term growth strategy, future growth trajectory, revenue and operations; Nxu's technology and alignment with broader trends in the EV market; opportunities presented by electrification; beliefs about the general strength, weakness or health of Nxu's business; and beliefs about current or future trends in EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Nxu's business.

