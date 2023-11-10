Bottled Air Market To Reach a Positive CAGR By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The global Bottled Air Market is expected to reach a positive CAGR by 2032.

Bottled air refers to providing clean and fresh air to breathe. Bottled air provides organic air constituents to the body depending on the users' needs. Initially, the demand for bottled or canned air is high in the industrial and medical fields. Due to the rising pollution levels and growing need for clean and healthy air, the demand for bottled air for personal use is also increasing. The major factors for the rise in air pollution are burning fossil fuels to generate electricity, the growing number of automobiles, forest fires, and increasing industrialization.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.4 billion people use kerosene, biomass, and coal to cook. The heightened use of these fuels has led to household pollution and negatively affects women and children. Also, annually, it is estimated that 6.7 billion people die prematurely owing to the lack of access to clean air. Besides the rise in premature deaths, poor air quality also contributes to the rise in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

Bottled air also includes purified and compressed air, used in many industries like food and beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Demand for compressed air skyrocketed during the pandemic. Besides this, compressed air is also used to clean the medical equipment to ensure hygiene and avoid the spread of infections.

Segmentation Overview:

The global bottled air market has been segmented into product, application, and region. The need for oxygen will rise during the forecast period as the demand for clean air increases in many highly polluted cities. Considering the rising pollution levels and the number of patients with asthma and other breathing issues, it can be reduced as it will help them breathe better and cleaner air. Asia Pacific accounts for a substantial market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have registered huge growth in 2022.

Bottled Air Market Report Highlights:

The global bottled air market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of by 2032.

The demand for bottled air is anticipated to increase in the forthcoming years, attributed to the rise in air pollution and the significance of environmental initiatives for clean surroundings.

The bottled air market is segmented as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, and others based on the product type.

The bottled air market is segmented as food and beverages, aerospace, pharmaceutical, medical, manufacturing, and others based on the application type.

Some prominent players in the Bottled Air market report include Linde AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Cryotec Anlagenbau GMBH, Gulf Cryo, Indiana Oxygen Company, Vitality Air, Messer, Airgas Inc., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In April 2023, Linde AG entered into a long-term agreement with Evonik to provide them with the green hydrogen the company plans to use to manufacture methionine, a component used in animal feed.

For the production and supply of green hydrogen, Linde will be setting up a plant in Singapore to become operational in 2024, along with Evonik. The company also plans to supply green hydrogen in the local market as per their demand.

Bottled Air Market Segmentation:

By Product: Nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, others.

By Application: Food and beverages, aerospace, pharmaceutical, medical, manufacturing, and others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

