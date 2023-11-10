Global Digital Signal Processors Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $30.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signal Processors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Signal Processors estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

DSP Multiprocessors on a Die, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 32-bit Floating Point segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Digital Signal Processors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Signal Processors: An Introduction

A Prelude to Digital Signal Processors Market

Market Overview on Digital Signal Processors

Digital Signal Processors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Shares by Key Players

Market Shares by Region

Market Shares by Applications

Digital Signal Processors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends Influencing the Market

Recent Technological Advances of the Market

Market Applications of Digital Signal Processors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

