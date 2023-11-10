North American Respiratory PPE Growth Report 2023: A $1.212 Billion Market in 2022 - Opportunities in Technology Integration, Sustainability, and Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Respiratory PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, respiratory PPE generated a revenue of $1212.4 million in North America
The surge in innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud computing and data analytics, with SCBA and PAPR product categories will drive market growth during the forecast period.
In 2022, the combination of disposables, nondisposable respirators, and SCBA generated the highest market revenue, mainly due to increasing demand in manufacturing, construction, and firefighting sectors. The United States held the largest revenue share in the North American respiratory PPE market for 2022.
Regional growth will receive a boost from the revitalization of end-use industries, a skilled and informed workforce, higher compliance rates, and supportive government policies. To meet growing end-user demands, manufacturers are creating more comfortable and technologically advanced respirators. SCBAs and PAPRs, known for their versatility, are gaining user acceptance of new technologies.
PAPRs are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment. This is attributed to increasing customer awareness of their advantages, including higher comfort levels (loose-fit PAPRs eliminate the need for fit testing). Sustainability will also become a prominent focus in the respiratory protection market in the coming years.
Companies will harness technology to reduce carbon emissions throughout their value chains. Favorable safety regulations and enhancements in PPE testing standards will continue to ensure product quality and safety for end users.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Technology Integration
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Products & Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Respiratory Protection Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope of End-user Industries
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channel
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Product Trends
- Sustainability Trends
- Impact Analysis - Sustainability in Respiratory Protection
- Regulatory Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Pricing Trend
- Competitive Environment - Respiratory Protection
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Disposable Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Disposable Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Disposable Respirators
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-disposable Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Non-disposable Respirator
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Non-disposable Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
- Growth Metrics for PAPR
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - PAPR
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)
- Growth Metrics for SCBA
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - SCBA
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Airline Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Airline Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Escape Respirator
- Growth Metrics for Escape Respirators
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry
- Competitive Environment - Escape Respirator
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - US
- Key Statistics - US
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Canada
- Key Statistics - Canada
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6m1ej5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.