North American Respiratory PPE Growth Report 2023: A $1.212 Billion Market in 2022 - Opportunities in Technology Integration, Sustainability, and Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings

In 2022, respiratory PPE generated a revenue of $1212.4 million in North America

The surge in innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud computing and data analytics, with SCBA and PAPR product categories will drive market growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, the combination of disposables, nondisposable respirators, and SCBA generated the highest market revenue, mainly due to increasing demand in manufacturing, construction, and firefighting sectors. The United States held the largest revenue share in the North American respiratory PPE market for 2022.

Regional growth will receive a boost from the revitalization of end-use industries, a skilled and informed workforce, higher compliance rates, and supportive government policies. To meet growing end-user demands, manufacturers are creating more comfortable and technologically advanced respirators. SCBAs and PAPRs, known for their versatility, are gaining user acceptance of new technologies.

PAPRs are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product segment. This is attributed to increasing customer awareness of their advantages, including higher comfort levels (loose-fit PAPRs eliminate the need for fit testing). Sustainability will also become a prominent focus in the respiratory protection market in the coming years.

Companies will harness technology to reduce carbon emissions throughout their value chains. Favorable safety regulations and enhancements in PPE testing standards will continue to ensure product quality and safety for end users.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Technology Integration

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Products & Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Rental & Enhanced Service Offerings

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Respiratory Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Scope of End-user Industries

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Product Trends

Sustainability Trends

Impact Analysis - Sustainability in Respiratory Protection

Regulatory Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Pricing Trend

Competitive Environment - Respiratory Protection

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Disposable Respirator

Growth Metrics for Disposable Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Disposable Respirators

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-disposable Respirator

Growth Metrics for Non-disposable Respirator

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Non-disposable Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR)

Growth Metrics for PAPR

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - PAPR

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

Growth Metrics for SCBA

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - SCBA

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airline Respirator

Growth Metrics for Airline Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Airline Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Escape Respirator

Growth Metrics for Escape Respirators

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-User Industry

Competitive Environment - Escape Respirator

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - US

Key Statistics - US

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Canada

Key Statistics - Canada

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-User Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

