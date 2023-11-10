Leading Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles and Growth Report 2023: Opportunities in Advancements in Battery Technology, Subsidies and Incentives, & Connected Technology

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Global Electric Bike OEM Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report profiles leading e-bike industry participants, including OEMs and motor manufacturers, across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Each company profile outlines the primary business model, go-to-market strategy, and key fiscal performance highlights. The study also examines notable industry partnerships and developments influencing the e-bike market landscape. It also discusses growth drivers, challenges, and viable opportunities for e-bike OEMs in the coming years.

Demand for electric bikes (e-bikes) is growing as a result of consumer desire for more sustainable transportation modes, connected services, and convenience. Logistics providers also consider e-bikes a viable, efficient alternative to traditional delivery vans and trucks for last-mile delivery. The ability of e-bikes to navigate densely populated urban environments, minimize carbon emissions, and shorten delivery times are critical factors for its rapid expansion in the industry.

E-bikes are software-defined platforms creating new opportunities for connected services. Similar to larger electric motorcycles, e-bikes feature innovative embedded telematics solutions to support remote diagnosis and 24x7 services. Due to their small footprint and usage patterns, data aggregators target e-bikes as data collection platforms.

This report focuses on the e-bike and e-cargo bike segments. E-bikes are categorized under the L1e-A category of vehicles. They are classified as pedal electric cycles (pedelecs) with a top speed of 25 kmph, 45 kmph for speed pedelecs, and motor power output of between 250 W and 750 W.

E-cargo bikes are categorized under the L1e-A category of vehicles. They are designed to carry cargo, such as parcels, pets, and people. E-cargo bikes are classified as pedelecs with a top speed of up to 25 kmph, 200 kg payload, and power output between 250 W and 1 kW.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the E-bike Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

E-bike Segmentation and Definition

Segmentation by Market

Key Players

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Profile Analysis - North America

Trek Bikes, United States

Specialized Bicycles, United States

Cannondale Bikes, United States

Rad Power Bikes, United States

4. Profile Analysis - Europe

Moustache Bikes, France

Haibike, Germany

Gazelle Bikes

Brompton Bikes, United Kingdom

Corratec Bikes

Brose,

Bosch

5. Profile Analysis - Asia

Tern Bicycles, Taiwan

Merida Bikes

Giant Bicycles, Taiwan

AIMA Tech

Yadea, China

Yamaha Bicycles, Japan

Panasonic Bicycles

Shimano

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Advancements in Battery Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 - Subsidies and Incentives

Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Technology

