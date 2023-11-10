Prefilled Syringe Market Size Worth $15 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefilled syringes (PFS) are the most recent aids for administering injectable medicines. Both pharmaceutical and biotech companies deliver products such as vaccines and protein medicines in PFS. In the past few decades, PFS has become a very popular method of drug delivery. With a PFS, the process of administering a drug product can be quicker, safer, and easier for nurses and patients.

According to our new research study on “ Prefilled Syringe Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Type (Disposable Prefilled Syringes and Reusable Prefilled Syringes), Material (Glass Prefilled Syringes and Plastic Prefilled Syringes), Product Type (Single Chamber and Multi-Chamber), Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Infectious Disease, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),” the global prefilled syringe market share to reach $15 billion by 2030 from $6.69 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.





Global Prefilled Syringe Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Gerresheimer AG, Schott Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, BD, Baxter International Inc., Terumo, YPSOMED, Weigao group, B Barun, and Deltamed are among the leading companies operating in the prefilled syringe market. These players focus on diversifying and expanding their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the prefilled syringe market. Market players are focusing on launching new products into the market. A few examples are mentioned below:

In April 2023, Delta Med Group partnered with DBM, a leading manufacturer of prefilled syringes. Delta Med Group and DBM will expand their portfolio, profiting from highly complementary products and R&D capabilities, improving their ability to serve customers. The partnership will generate significant synergies and boost the growth trajectory of the combined entity.

In October 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) launched Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP, in prefilled syringe (PFS) form in the US. The 100 mg/5 ml PFS is the first FDA-approved PFS to be released in the market.

In June 2022, WuXi Biologics launched a drug product facility in China for prefilled syringes. The new facility has PFS capacity of 17 million units per year. The maximum filling speed can reach 400 PFS/min to support the manufacturing of 17 million syringes of drug products every year.

In February 2022, Takeda received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) injection single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) used for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks among adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and above. The PFS is ready to use and requires less preparation than the current TAKHZYRO vial injection, along with reducing supplies and waste.

In January 2022, Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services, a division of Owen Mumford Ltd., received approval for UniSafe 1 ml safety device for prefilled syringes as a combination product in Asia. In Europe, regulatory approval has been granted for UniSafe 1 ml, and the product is commercially available as a combination product with a drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis.

In March 2021, SK bioscience launched a new shingles vaccine called ´SKYZoster® Ini.’ The newly introduced prefilled syringe type SKYZoster can be administered more conveniently than the current intramuscular injection type in which water for injection and freeze-dried vaccine are mixed and then transferred back into the syringe.





Ongoing Innovation in Prefilled Syringes to be Future Trend in Market:

Over a period of time, various aspects of the healthcare industry have been developed to simplify the working process of healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of care by ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare providers. The prefilled syringes have undergone several innovation updates and developments to provide comfort and safety along with a reduction in biomedical waste. Some of the innovations made by manufacturers in prefilled syringes are mentioned below:

West Pharmaceutical Services provides line extensions that include insert needle syringes and more needle sizes with product volume options. In the past three to five years, there have been more approvals in the larger 2.5-ml format. The larger volume reduces the amount of syringes needed per dose and enhances efficiency and comfort. There is a growing trend of finer needles too; smaller, thinner needles mean less pain.

In collaboration with Gerresheimer and Stevanto Group, Stevanato manufactures its ITC twist-off closure system for Gerresheimer's Gx RTF luer lock syringes. The integrated seal cap is composed of an elastomeric component, which is available in various formulations, and a rigid, translucent polymer cap. Its advantages include greater stability and shelf-life protection versus traditional luer cone systems.

Prefilled syringes provide sustainability benefits by reducing multi-dose vials and related production and handling, along with product waste associated with leftover products. There is a lot of room for improvement as the current systems create a lot of waste, owing to which attempts are being made to reduce scrap rates and reuse the tubs that hold nested containers through the fill-finish process.

Suppliers are looking for designs to prevent needlestick injuries, protect product quality by minimizing particulates, and eliminate product interaction with tungsten or silicone residues. Gerresheimer Biological Solutions provides metal-free syringes manufactured from tungsten-sensitive products. With this patented technology, the pin meant for conical shaping is made of a ceramic rather than tungsten or other metal.

Silicone oil is commonly used to enhance syringe performance, but it can cause aggregation and particulate issues for sensitive biologicals. The ophthalmologists and regulatory bodies are urging them to move away from siliconized formats. Some patients experience reactions to silicone, and over time, with repeated injections, the material can become accumulated. One silicone-free option is paired with ImproJect plungers from W.L. Gore & Associates and SCHOTT BioPure silicone-free syringes from SCHOTT. This system opens the door for many sensitive products to enter the prefilled syringe format. Thorough attention to syringe geometry and dimensions of the syriQ BioPure syringes helps ensure a constant gliding force and injection duration over the shelf-life of the product and upholds container closure integrity without the use of silicone. Minimal cannula adhesive and ultra-low tungsten residuals reduce the extractible profile and the potential for container and drug interactions.

To prevent potentially hazardous needlesticks and comply with regulations in various parts of the world, some syringes, such as Gerresheimer’s InnoSafe, incorporate a pre-applied, passive safety device. With this pre-installed device, there is no need for post-filling assembly equipment or for healthcare professionals to install a guard prior to an injection. The advantages include improved compatibility with auto-injectors and a completely hidden needle that provides patients with needle-phobia a better experience. The design also prevents accidental reuse and runs on existing fill/finish lines without any additional equipment or process steps.

COVID-19 has increased the development of prefilled syringes, particularly with regard to low-temperature storage. As of now, all COVID-19 vaccines are available in vials, but in the next two to four years, it is expected to be available in novel type of syringe that handles −80ºC.

Therefore, increasing innovations in prefilled syringes are expected to promote the growth of the prefilled syringes market in the near future.





Global Prefilled Syringe Market: Segmental Overview

The prefilled syringe market is segmented on the basis of type, material, product type, application, distribution channel, and geography.

The prefilled syringe market, by type, is bifurcated into disposable prefilled syringes and reusable prefilled syringes. In 2022, the disposable prefilled syringes segment held the larger market share, and the same segment is estimated to register the faster CAGR during 2022–2030.

Based on material, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. In 2022, the glass prefilled syringes segment held a larger market share, and the plastic prefilled syringes segment is estimated to register a faster CAGR during 2022–2030.

Based on product type, the prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into single chamber and multi-chamber. In 2022, the single chamber segment held a larger market share, and the multi-chamber segment is estimated to register a faster CAGR during 2022–2030.

Based on application, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disease, infectious diseases, and others. In 2022, the others segment held a largest market share, and the infectious diseases segment is estimated to register a fastest CAGR during 2022–2030. Based on distribution channel, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online channel. In 2022, the hospital pharmacy segment held a largest market share, and the same segment is estimated to register a fastest CAGR during 2022–2030.









