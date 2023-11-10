Latin American Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Report 2023: Vertical Market Expansion Creates New Growth Opportunities in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, 2022-2027

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study conducts a comprehensive evaluation of the market's qualitative and quantitative aspects, focusing on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across three key countries: Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. The study uses 2022 as the base year and forecasts market trends from 2023 to 2027.

The study encompasses corporate operational leasing, corporate financial leasing, and the rental market segments.

The Latin American light vehicle leasing and rental market is currently in a growth phase. While leasing and rental companies in the region faced challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is now rebounding. It's important to note that the growth trajectory varies among countries, with each having its unique challenges to address.

These forecasts encompass various aspects, including total leasing and rental sales, company car sales categorized by funding methods (operational leasing, financial leasing, and outright purchase), powertrain, sales channel, brand class segmentation, and rental sales. All forecasts are further segmented by country.

Beyond offering a comprehensive outlook for the Latin American light vehicle leasing and rental market, this study provides valuable insights for automotive industry participants seeking to explore this competitive and growing space. It highlights growth opportunities and offers recommendations to help market participants capitalize on these prospects.

Growth Insights

Electrified Fleets

Partnerships for EV Charging Infrastructure Development

Connectivity in Fleet Telematics in Leasing and Rental Businesses

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast by Segment

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast by Country

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share by Segment

Company Car Sales Forecast

Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Argentina

Key Growth Metrics

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Argentina

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share

Company Car Sales Forecast

Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Brazil

Key Growth Metrics

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Brazil

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share

Company Car Sales Forecast

Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Mexico

Key Growth Metrics

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market in Mexico

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

Light Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Share

Company Car Sales Forecast

Powertrain Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Sales Channel Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Brand Class Segmentation in the Leasing Market

Rental Vehicle Sales Forecast

