Global Digital Pathology Market Report 2023: Regulatory Landscape Analysis and Growth Opportunities - AI in Telepathology Enhancing Potential for Remote Diagnosis and Collaborative Models

The report examines the digital pathology market and provides a forecast from 2022 to 2027. The report defines digital pathology as systems, applications, and services that offer a digital environment for managing and interpreting whole slides for histopathology.

This analysis provides valuable insights into market concentration, evolution, key players in the digital pathology solutions sector, application areas, and certifications. Vendors can gain a better understanding of emerging trends across different application domains worldwide through this study.

The study delves deep into digital pathology market segments, including hardware, software, and services, across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It highlights the emergence of new business models and growth prospects during the forecast period.

Digital pathology stands to benefit from the growing interest in precision medicine and the rising demand for telemedicine and digital solutions in hospitals and laboratories, particularly in clinical, pharmaceutical, and research applications.

The use of AI-based algorithms and data management and analysis software represents a significant advancement with the potential to enhance workflow, automate repetitive tasks, and optimize workspaces throughout the industry.

In the digital pathology market, there is a dual nature - consolidation at the top and fragmentation at the bottom. Numerous smaller players offer specialized solutions, while larger companies have established a prominent presence across the value chain through mergers and acquisitions.

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market

Pre-market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device

Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-end Solutions

FDA-Approved/510(k)-cleared Products

New Digital Pathology Add-on Codes in the United States

Regulatory Landscape - Europe Digital Pathology Market

CE-marked Products

Growth Opportunity Universe

Expansion in APAC Emerging Markets

Collaborative Networks and Data-Sharing Platforms

Integration of Image Microarrays (IMAs)

Integrated Diagnosis and Enterprise Imaging Workflows

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Pathology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Digital Pathology Workflow

Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

State of the Industry - Geographical Highlights

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Digital Pathology Ecosystem by Vendor Type

Companies to Watch

Company Solutions

Notable Partnerships and Collaborations

Types of Partnership and Opportunities

Business Models Overview

Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model

AI in Digital Pathology

AI-based Digital Pathology Technology Adoption

AI in Digital Pathology - Current and Future Applications

Venture Capital/Private Equity Funding

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hardware

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Software

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Market Dynamics - Europe Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

