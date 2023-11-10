Global Digital Pathology Market Report 2023: Regulatory Landscape Analysis and Growth Opportunities - AI in Telepathology Enhancing Potential for Remote Diagnosis and Collaborative Models

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Pathology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the digital pathology market and provides a forecast from 2022 to 2027. The report defines digital pathology as systems, applications, and services that offer a digital environment for managing and interpreting whole slides for histopathology.
This analysis provides valuable insights into market concentration, evolution, key players in the digital pathology solutions sector, application areas, and certifications. Vendors can gain a better understanding of emerging trends across different application domains worldwide through this study.
The study delves deep into digital pathology market segments, including hardware, software, and services, across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It highlights the emergence of new business models and growth prospects during the forecast period.
Digital pathology stands to benefit from the growing interest in precision medicine and the rising demand for telemedicine and digital solutions in hospitals and laboratories, particularly in clinical, pharmaceutical, and research applications.
The use of AI-based algorithms and data management and analysis software represents a significant advancement with the potential to enhance workflow, automate repetitive tasks, and optimize workspaces throughout the industry.
In the digital pathology market, there is a dual nature - consolidation at the top and fragmentation at the bottom. Numerous smaller players offer specialized solutions, while larger companies have established a prominent presence across the value chain through mergers and acquisitions.
Regulatory Landscape Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape - US Digital Pathology Market
- Pre-market Application Requirements for FDA Evaluation of a WSI Device
- Regulatory Landmarks for End-to-end Solutions
- FDA-Approved/510(k)-cleared Products
- New Digital Pathology Add-on Codes in the United States
- Regulatory Landscape - Europe Digital Pathology Market
- CE-marked Products
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Expansion in APAC Emerging Markets
- Collaborative Networks and Data-Sharing Platforms
- Integration of Image Microarrays (IMAs)
- Integrated Diagnosis and Enterprise Imaging Workflows
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Pathology Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Product
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Digital Pathology Workflow
- Distribution Channels for Digital Pathology Solutions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- State of the Industry - Geographical Highlights
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Digital Pathology Ecosystem by Vendor Type
- Companies to Watch
- Company Solutions
- Notable Partnerships and Collaborations
- Types of Partnership and Opportunities
- Business Models Overview
- Solution Adoption Curve by Business Model
- AI in Digital Pathology
- AI-based Digital Pathology Technology Adoption
- AI in Digital Pathology - Current and Future Applications
- Venture Capital/Private Equity Funding
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hardware
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Software
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Services
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Market Dynamics - NA Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Market Dynamics - Europe Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Market Dynamics - APAC Digital Pathology Market
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5zlz0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.