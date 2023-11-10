Cielo Announces Closing of Asset Purchase Transaction with Expander Energy Inc. and Results of Shareholder Meeting

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the asset purchase transaction (the “Transaction”) with Expander Energy Inc. (“Expander”) announced on September 20, 2023.

Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated September 15, 2023, as amended and restated on November 8, 2023 (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) between Cielo and Expander, Cielo has acquired assets and liabilities of Expander to operate the EBTL™ and BGTL™ technologies business being acquired from Expander (the “Acquired Business”). Management believes that the completion of the Transaction will allow Cielo to accelerate its timeline to revenue while enhancing Cielo’s existing proprietary Thermal Catalytic Depolymerization (TCD) technology.

Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Cielo and Expander have executed a license agreement (the “License Agreement”), providing Cielo with an exclusive licence in Canada to use Expander’s patented EBTL™ and BGTL™ technologies and related intellectual property for all feedstocks, as well as an exclusive licence in the United States for creosote and treated wood waste (the “Licensed Technologies”), which will be used in facilities that will process biomass (waste) to fuels (bio-syndiesel) (the “Licensed Facilities”). See the Company’s news release dated September 20th, 2023 for additional terms of the License Agreement.

In addition, Cielo and Expander have executed master service agreements under which Expander will provide services for both the engineering, procurement and construction phases, as well as the operation/project management phase, of each of the Projects (as defined below).

Ryan Jackson, CEO of Cielo, commented, “The completion of this agreement is a significant achievement for Cielo and Expander shareholders. Not only are we able to collectively move forward with Expander’s planned project in Carseland, Cielo is also able to progress with the development of our Dunmore facility to support our railway tie supply agreement with CP Rail. Upon successful completion of these projects, we believe the anticipated accelerated time to revenue positions Cielo for sustainable profitable growth.”

James Ross, Executive Chairman of Expander, commented, “This exceptional partnership between Cielo and Expander will advance the production of advanced biofuels such as Bio-Syndiesel™ within Canada and the United States, bringing additional supply to the growing demand for sustainable renewable transportation fuels.”

As the Transaction was considered a “Fundamental Acquisition” as defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Company’s common shares have been halted from trading pending review by the TSXV of the Transaction. As the Transaction has been approved by the TSXV, and has closed, the Company’s shares will resume trading early next week.

PROJECT AND TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT

As previously disclosed, Cielo intends to undertake the three acquired projects in Alberta, the first located in Carseland, Alberta, as well as, initially, three projects proposed by Cielo, including the previously disclosed facility in Dunmore, Alberta (the “Dunmore Facility”) and two in the United States, all using the Licensed Technologies (collectively, the “Projects”).

In addition, management believes that an anticipated result of the relationship between Expander and Cielo, leveraging Expander’s expertise and culture of innovation, will be an improvement to Cielo’s proprietary technology, which is currently implemented at Cielo’s research and development facility and for which the Company is currently awaiting = approval by Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (“EPA”). The Company has been advised by the EPA that the application is currently under review. In the meantime, Cielo’s access to the Licensed Technologies and ability to commence the Projects is anticipated to accelerate the timeline to commercialization and therefore shorten the path to revenue.

GUIDED TOURS OF THE OPERATING CARSELAND FACILITY

Cielo’s first proposed Project is a biomass to liquids facility that will incorporate an existing gas to liquids facility using technology also invented by Expander, located in Carseland, Alberta. One of the assets the Company has acquired from Expander is an agreement with the owner/operator of this gas to liquids facility. In cooperation and coordination with both parties, Cielo is pleased to provide access to guided tours of the operating gas to liquids facility on an advance registration basis. These tours are expected to commence later this month with more details to follow. Depending on interest, these tours will be available for registration for a period of 90 days initially. Interested shareholders or investors are welcome to indicate their interest by emailing investors@cielows.com.

BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

As agreed in the Asset Purchase Agreement, the Board has appointed James H. Ross, CFO and Chair of Expander, to its board of directors (the “Board”) and has agreed to nominate G. Steven Price and Larry Haggar, directors of Expander, for election at the Company’s next meeting of shareholders. The Board is now comprised of: Sheila Leggett, Larry Schafran, the Hon. Peter MacKay, James H. Ross, and CEO Ryan Jackson.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Consideration

In consideration for the acquisition of the Acquired Business, Cielo has agreed to pay a purchase price of C$45,323,785.30 by issuing 906,475,706 common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per Consideration Share. Pursuant to the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement:

Cielo issued 85% of the Consideration Shares on closing to Expander, Expander’s directors and officers (the “ Expander Insiders ”) and Expander’s other shareholders;

”) and Expander’s other shareholders; 25% of the issued Consideration Shares, which are held by Expander and the Expander Insiders, have been deposited into escrow for release as follows: 25% on January 4, 2024; 25% on April 1, 2024; 25% on August 28, 2024; and 25% on November 9, 2024

The remaining 15% of the Consideration Shares will be issued upon the expiration of an indemnification period and subject to certain conditions, each as set out in the Asset Purchase Agreement.



If all of the Consideration Shares were issued on closing, this would represent 49.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cielo, the existing shareholders of the Company retaining 50.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cielo. As 85% of the Consideration Shares were issued as of closing, Expander, its shareholders and the Expander Insiders hold approximately 46% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cielo.

The Consideration Shares are also subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. This hold period will expire on March 10, 2024 for the 85% Consideration Shares issued on closing.

AMENDMENTS TO THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Cielo and Expander have agreed to make certain amendments to the Asset Purchase Agreement, including the removal of Cielo’s financing obligations. While the non-binding letter of intent is still in effect, the Company, together with Expander, are exploring various financing options, including grants that may be available. Certain additional changes were made to the Asset Purchase Agreement, a copy of which will be available on the Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING - SHARE CONSOLIDATION

At the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on October 26, 2023 (the “Meeting”), shareholders re-elected Cielo’s directors, re-appointed Cielo’s auditors, and re-approved Cielo’s rolling stock option plan.

In addition, as announced in the Company’s September 20th news release, Cielo proposed to its shareholders at the Meeting, to be completed as and when determined by the Board, a consolidation of Cielo’s securities (the “Proposed Consolidation”) on an up to 15:1 basis. The Proposed Consolidation was approved by a special majority of Cielo’s shareholders at the Meeting. The Company will provide additional information on the Proposed Consolidation, which remains subject to the approval of the TSXV, in the coming days.

DRAWDOWN ON LOAN FACILITY

On July 17, 2023, the Company announced the execution of a loan commitment letter for a mortgage loan (the “Loan”) of up to $5 million with First Choice Financial Incorporated. On July 26, 2023, the Company announced a drawdown on the Loan of $2 million. The Company announces that it has drawn down an additional $500,000 on the Loan for general working capital. For additional details on the terms of the Loan, see the Company’s news release dated July 26, 2023 (as applicable to this portion of the Loan).

POST CLOSING WEBINAR

Cielo’s CEO, Ryan Jackson, and Executive Vice President, Operations, Ryan Carruthers, will host a webinar together with Expander President and COO, Gord Crawford, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 3pm ET to discuss Cielo’s operational goals post-Transaction.

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 3pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above, or by email at: cielo@rbmilestone.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, any of the securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSXV under the symbol “CMC,” on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “C36”, as well as on the OTC Venture Market (“OTCQB”), under the symbol “CWSFF.” The Company’s strategic intent is to become a leading waste-to-fuel company using economically sustainable technology while minimizing the environmental impact. Cielo has a patented process that can convert waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste, to fuel. Having demonstrated its ability to produce diesel and naphtha from waste, Cielo’s business model is to construct additional processing facilities. Cielo’s objective is to generate value by converting waste to fuel, while fueling the sustainable energy transition.

