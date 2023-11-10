Global Basketball Apparel Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $5.93 Billion During 2023-2028 - Celebrity Endorsements and Expansion of Online and Offline Distribution Networks Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Basketball Apparel Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The basketball apparel market is forecasted to grow by USD 5930.43 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.45%

This study identifies the introduction of connected basketball apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the basketball apparel market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by innovations in basketball apparel designs and portfolio expansion, increasing adoption of basketball, and the introduction of various national and international basketball tournaments. Also, celebrity endorsements and expansion of online and offline distribution networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the basketball apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading basketball apparel market vendors. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

47 Brand LLC

Adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

ASICS Corp.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Decathlon SA

FILA Holdings Corp.

Iconix International

Mcdavid

Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

POINT 3 Basketball

PUMA SE

Russell Brands LLC

SUNLIGHT SPORTS PTE LTD.

Under Armour Inc.

United Sports Brands

Ballislife LLC





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global basketball apparel market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Male - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Female - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



