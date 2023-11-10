2023 Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive: Focus on North America, Europe, China, India, Latin America, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Blockchain in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents the analysis of blockchain use cases specific to the automotive industry in several regions, namely North America, Europe, China, India, Latin America, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The study period is 2022-2023.

The global blockchain revolution is leaving no industry untouched, and the automotive sector is no different. Automotive companies are actively exploring the adoption of cutting-edge trends like decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to cater to a new generation of customers and car enthusiasts who are keen to engage with the latest digital technologies.

This study takes an in-depth look at the disruptive use cases that offer boundless potential for blockchain technology in the realm of mobility. From enhancing and democratizing automotive data to reinforcing vehicle validation processes, blockchain is poised to captivate car enthusiasts and drive a paradigm shift in the industry, ushering in novel and innovative business models.

However, amidst these promising growth prospects, there are also implementation challenges to consider, including risks, issues related to trust, skill gaps, and regulatory obstacles that may hinder the full realization of blockchain's potential in enriching the automotive landscape.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Trends impacting the Automotive blockchain industry

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) analysis of blockchain use cases in different regions

Blockchain Adoption Analysis in the Automotive value chain

Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE) and Blockchain Adoption

Short Term Use cases

Battery Passport

Vehicle Identity

Growth Opportunity Universe

Blockchain-based Supply Chain Solutions

Battery Passports and EVs

Data Monetization, VID, and P2P

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BMW

Daimler Group

Ford

Honda

Hyundai Group

MB

Nissan

Renault

Stellantis

Tata Group

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen (VW)

Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Blockchain Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Why Blockchain?

Key Industry Challenges

The Future of Blockchain

OEMs' Approach to Blockchain - Highlights

Toyota Blockchain Lab - Highlights and Focus Areas

Automotive Value Chain - Key Use Cases for Blockchain Adoption

OEM Blockchain Priorities in Automotive Value Chain

Automotive CASE Key Use Cases - Blockchain Adoption

CASE Priorities for Automotive OEMs

OEM Use Case Preference - Short Term

3 Scope

Research Scope

Key Definitions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 Automotive Blockchain - Use Cases and Opportunities

Driver Behavior Contextual Learning

Connected Mobility

V2X

Safer Roads Through Connectivity

Blockchain-secured Location Sharing

Delegated Access Control

EV Charging

5 Vehicle Identification Overview and Analysis

Vehicle Identity Use Cases

VID Standards - Stakeholder Use Case Matrix

VID Use Cases Adoption Analysis (2023-2026)

6 Automotive OEM Profiles - Blockchain Initiatives, Engagements, and Roadmaps

Ford - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Nissan - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Toyota - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

BMW - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

MB - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Volkswagen (VW) - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Stellantis - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Daimler Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Renault - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Honda - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Hyundai Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Tata Group - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Volvo - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

Tesla - Blockchain Strategy Initiatives and Roadmap

7 Conclusion

