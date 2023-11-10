Neurovascular Devices Market To Reach USD 6.5 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Neurovascular Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.5%.

As the global population ages and lifestyles become more sedentary, the demand for effective treatment options for these conditions has surged, leading to higher adoption of neurovascular devices. Older individuals are at a higher risk of conditions like ischemic strokes and aneurysms. Consequently, the expanding geriatric population is a significant driver for the growth of the neurovascular devices market.

Advancements in medical technology have revolutionized the field of neurovascular intervention. Innovative devices, such as stent retrievers, embolic coils, flow diverters, and liquid embolic, have greatly enhanced the effectiveness and safety of neurovascular procedures. These devices enable minimally invasive procedures, reduce procedural complications, and improve patient outcomes. The continuous development of new and advanced neurovascular devices has stimulated market growth and expanded the treatment options available to healthcare professionals.

Growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers regarding neurovascular disorders has led to rapid and more accurate diagnoses. Technological advancements in imaging techniques, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography, have significantly improved the diagnosis and evaluation of neurovascular conditions. The availability of accurate diagnostic tools has increased the demand for neurovascular devices, as timely and precise diagnosis facilitates appropriate treatment and intervention.

Segmentation Overview:

The global neurovascular devices market has been segmented into device, therapeutic application, end-user, and region. The stroke segment held the largest revenue share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance. Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Neurovascular devices is used to treat various stroke-related conditions, including cerebral aneurysms, cerebral artery stenosis, and ischemic stroke. North America leads the market for neurovascular devices accounting for the largest revenue share. The presence of major players and the rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases are the key factors propelling the market's growth.

Neurovascular Devices Market Report Highlights:

The global neurovascular devices market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

The growing demand for neurovascular devices is driven by the rise in cases of neurovascular disorders such as ischemic strokes, cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

Based on the device, the market is classified as cerebral embolization and aneurysm coiling devices, cerebral angioplasty and stenting systems, neurothrombectomy device, support devices, and trans-radial access devices.



The therapeutic applications of neurovascular devices are stroke, cerebral artery, cerebral aneurysm, and others.

Some prominent players in the Neurovascular Devices market report include BASF SE, ENGIE, Honeywell International, Linde Group, SABIC, Siemens Energy, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, Yara International, Sumitomo Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Nutrien Ltd, Achema AB, CF Industries Holdings Inc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Electrochaea, and Eurochem Group AG.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In January 2023, Luidx Medical Technologies Inc. announced that the IMPASS Embolic Device was successful in an in-vivo study of meningeal middle artery embolism (MMA). It can treat chronic subdural hematomas on the brain's surface.

In May 2023, Stryker, a medical technology company, acquired Cerus Endovascular, a commercial-stage medical device company. Cerus designs develops, manufactures, and supplies endovascular interventional neurovascular devices and delivery systems used by neuroradiologists to treat intracranial aneurysms.

Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation:

By Device: Cerebral embolization and aneurysm coiling devices, cerebral angioplasty and stenting systems, neurothrombectomy devices, support devices, and transradial access devices.

By Therapeutic Application: Stroke, cerebral artery, cerebral aneurysm.

By End-user: Hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories, and academic institutes.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

