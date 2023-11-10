ALTAVA Group and S&Y Entertainment Elevate Digital Fashion on Douyin Virtual Streaming





Singapore, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group , a fashion-tech company pioneering the next evolution of fashion, today announced its partnership with S&Y Entertainment, a leading guild under the Shanghai Siyu Cultural Development Group, to bring digital fashion to Douyin, China's most downloaded video-sharing platform with more than 700 million monthly users .

As a leader in the live audio streaming and virtual live broadcasting realm, S&Y Entertainment holds an established record of success in incubating and promoting talented streamers. By partnering with ALTAVA, S&Y Entertainment’s Douyin short-form video app will offer users

access to creative and captivating virtual fashion experiences.

In addition, ALTAVA will gain unprecedented access to a vast and engaged audience already actively immersed in virtual experiences. The partnership further contributes to the group’s vision to democratize luxury digital fashion and empower individuals and brands to be creative and successful in virtual spaces.

"We are thrilled to join forces with S&Y Entertainment and bring digital fashion to Douyin virtual streaming," said Andy Ku, CEO of ALTAVA. "The partnership is our canvas to showcase our innovative technologies and create new and captivating virtual fashion experiences”.

The partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the future of virtual fashion. With ALTAVA’s cutting-edge technologies and S&Y Entertainment’s extensive network and expertise, the two companies are poised to transform the way we experience fashion in the digital world.





About Altava:

Established in 2018, with offices across Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris, ALTAVA is a global leader in creating virtual experiences and products for top brands including Prada, Fendi, Balmain, Bvlgari, and LVMH. Backed by esteemed investors including Hyundai, SM Entertainment, Blocore, Sparta, and Animoca Brands, ALTAVA has consistently pushed the boundaries of digital fashion and elevated its role in virtual ecosystem’s.

About S&Y Entertainment:

S&Y Entertainment" is a leading guild under the Shanghai Siyu Cultural Development Group, specializing in audio live streaming, virtual live broadcasting, and virtual IP operation. Our primary objective is to identify exceptional talent and performers with a focus on meeting the aesthetic demands of the contemporary Z-generation audience through professional management and incubation.



