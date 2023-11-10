Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry Research Report 2023: Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies to Play a Key Role in the Rapidly Evolving NewSpace Economy

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space industry is in the midst of significant transformations driven by technological advancements and increased investments.

The concept of "NewSpace" signifies the rise of the private space sector, marking a departure from the exclusive domain of government space agencies and large aerospace and defense corporations.

Within this evolving landscape, key technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and additive manufacturing/3D printing are playing pivotal roles in various facets of space operations, including launch vehicles, on-orbit servicing and assembly, exploration, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence/Earth observation.

These automation technologies are instrumental in enhancing manufacturing processes and operations across different segments of the space ecosystem.

Automation is driving efficiency improvements, cost reductions, enhanced design capabilities, reusability of space assets, faster time-to-market, actionable insights, and optimization, all of which collectively contribute to making space more accessible to a broader audience and fostering successful space missions.

Among the various segments, current satellite systems represent a significant opportunity for automation, ushering in a wave of possibilities within the space industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automation Opportunities in Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Industry 4.0 Technologies for Space and an Introduction to Automation Opportunities in the Space Industry

The Space Ecosystem

Market Trends - Space Automation

Market Trends - Space Economy

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The Changing Space Economy

Enablers of Space Industry Automation

Building a New Space Economy Through Technological Advancements

3. Launch Vehicles

Declining Costs of Space Launches

Propelling Space Exploration with AM/3D Printing

3D-printed Rockets and 3D-printed Orbital Launch Vehicles

Propelling Space Exploration with AM/3D Printing

4. Robotics & Space Operations

Space Robotics - Sophisticated Robotics Systems Required for NASA's Gateway

On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 2 (OSAM-2)

On-orbit Servicing and Assembly - Exploration Rovers

Technological Advances - Enable Transformative Space Manufacturing with Improved Design

Lower Costs - Frequent Launches, Long-term Missions, R&D, Manufacturing, and Space Habitation

Scalable, Affordable, and Autonomously Assembled Space Structures

AM/3D Printing in Space

Autonomous Systems and Robotics Enabling Current and Future Space Exploration Missions

Increasing Number of Space Programs Involving Robotics Encouraging Companies to Develop New Robotics Technology

5. Satellite Systems

Satellite Systems - The Need to Optimize and Speed Up Processes

3D Printing in the Space Industry - Faster, Cheaper, and Safer Production

6. Geo Intelligence

AI/ML in Geo-intelligence Operations

7. AI/ML in Space

AI and ML in the Space Industry

Space Agencies Using AI/ML

8. Sustainability in Space

Congestion in Space Driving Sustainability

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Constellations Becoming a Reality, Satellite Systems Presenting Biggest Opportunities for Automation

