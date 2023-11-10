North American Industrial Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs) Market Report 2023-2030: Mega Trends, Growth Analysis, Value Chain, Competitive Landscape, End Customer Perspectives, and Use Case Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Industrial Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the growth trends of autonomous equipment within the US industrial sector, with a specific focus on mobile robots, including AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) designed for warehousing applications.

The study assesses the role of contributing technologies, market conditions, and government initiatives in promoting the adoption of mobile robots. Additionally, it scrutinizes the existing infrastructure and forthcoming market dynamics anticipated in the years ahead.

Pressing challenges such as labor shortages, inflation, and escalating operational expenses are compelling companies to expedite technological advancements and explore various strategies to upgrade their technology.

The imperative to enhance operational efficiency, handle heavy workloads, and tailor solutions to meet customer demands is driving the development of autonomous technologies within warehouses across North America, with a primary focus on the United States. The evolution of autonomous solutions will gain momentum as companies seek to optimize their equipment and fleets.

The evolving preferences of customers, driven by supply chain disruptions and inflation, have given rise to new business models, including Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS). The shift towards asset-light operations and the desire to minimize long-term commitments to robot fleets have played pivotal roles in the emergence of these innovative business models.

While AGVs and AMRs find prominent use cases in logistics, delivery, and disinfection, specific subsegments within these categories, such as palletizing and sorting, are expected to take center stage as primary future use cases. The growth of hybrid systems that enable customers to leverage AMRs for multiple operational tasks is also anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Key Issues Addressed

How many mobile robots (AGVs and AMRs) will be in use by 2030?

What are the main application categories?

Who are the top industry participants, and what are their present development and launch activities?

What are existing and upcoming business models enabling the adoption of warehouse bots?

What are the use case strengths for various application areas?

What are the end-user perspectives on automating warehouses and their automation preferences?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Mobile Robot (AGVs and AMRs) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Operating Capacity of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment

Scope of Analysis

Top Competitors

2. Growth Environment

Industrial Mobile Robots: Market Overview

Industrial Mobile Robot Segmentation

Industrial Mobile Robots: Regulatory Framework

Autonomous Industrial Equipment: Global Snapshot

Industrial Mobile Robots: Global vs North America Overview

3. Market Overview and Trend Analysis

Industrial Mobile Robot Technology: Infrastructure-assisted Systems

Industrial Mobile Robot Technology: Sensor and Optically Guided Systems

Key Trends in Warehouse Automation

Industrial Mobile Robots: New Business Models

Case Study: RaaS

Gamification in Warehouse Automation

Growth Drivers: AGVs

Growth Restraints: AGVs

Growth Drivers: AMRs

Growth Restraints: AMRs

4. AGVs and AMRs: Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Country

Unit Sales Forecast by Category (North America)

Unit Sales Forecast by Category (United States)

Unit Sales Forecast by Category (Canada)

Equipment in Operation Forecast

Equipment in Operation Forecast by Country

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Forecast Analysis

5. AGVs and AMRs: Value Chain and Competitive Landscape

Industrial Mobile Robots: Distribution Channels

Value Chain Participants

Competitive Landscape: Warehouse Automation

Competitive Landscape: Companies to Watch

Case Study: Amazon Automating Every Stage of Fulfillment

Case Study: Amazon Robotics (Kiva): Warehouse Robots

Case Study: Canvas Technologies - Enabling Safe Co-working Space for Humans and Robots

6. Warehouse Automation: End Customer Perspectives and Use Case Analysis

End Customer Perspectives: Warehouse Equipment Survey

Industrial Mobile Robotics: Application Areas and Use Cases

Hassle Map: Warehouse Automation

Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Demand Uptake in Key Functional Areas

Growth Opportunity 2: Application Areas Driving Demand

Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Business Models Driving Adoption

Warehouse Automation: Conclusions and Future Outlook

