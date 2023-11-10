Optimi Health Resolves Dispute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful resolution of a dispute that arose in connection with a termination notice related to a supply agreement ("the Supply Agreement") signed with a private entity on May 4, 2023.



Optimi is pleased to confirm that the dispute has been amicably resolved and the Supply Agreement has been terminated through a negotiated settlement.

This resolution underscores Optimi's commitment to maintaining positive relationships with its partners while upholding its business integrity. The Company remains dedicated to delivering on its mission of providing high-quality drug candidates and services in the psychedelics sector.

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

