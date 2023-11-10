Lynx Air launches service between Toronto and Tampa Bay

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight to the Tampa Bay area takes off today from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Tampa International Airport (TPA). Canada’s ultra-affordable airline will operate four flights per week between Toronto and Tampa, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



To celebrate Lynx’s new Tampa service, the airline is offering a chance to win a vacation package for two, including flights, accommodation, and passes to some of Tampa Bay’s hottest attractions. Lynx is also launching a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on flights network wide, using the promo code: TAMPA35. Fares start from as low as $109* inclusive of taxes and fees. The sale starts on November 10 and ends at 11:59 PM EST November 11, 2023. For complete sale and contest details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com .

"As we head into the winter season, adding Tampa Bay offers Canadian travellers the chance to escape the cold and enjoy a vacation hotspot known for its beaches, culture, and year-round attractions,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx. “We are thrilled to offer an ultra-affordable option to travel conveniently between Toronto and Tampa Bay. Whether you’re craving some Florida sunshine or a chance to visit one of the area’s many beaches and attractions, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“This winter, Tampa will be Toronto Pearson’s tenth largest transborder route by seat capacity,” said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “More than 9,000 people looking to travel to Tampa flew indirectly last winter, so this service will help meet the very healthy demand that exists for the sunshine state.”

“Tampa International Airport warmly welcomes our newest airline partner Lynx Air as it offers a low-cost option to Toronto, a very important market for us. Tampa Bay has strong ties with our Canadian friends, who are a vital part of tourism, homeownership and business investment across our region, and we appreciate the broader choices in air travel that Lynx will provide,” said Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport.

Sale Details

Fares between Toronto and Tampa Bay start at $109*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on all routes. The sale starts on November 10 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on November 11, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “TAMPA35”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule Toronto

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 10-Nov-23 Monday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) Tampa International (TPA) 10-Nov-23 Monday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday Tampa International (TPA) Toronto Pearson International (YYZ)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx’s carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.