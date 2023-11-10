Global Manufacturing Industry Analysis Report 2023: How the Future of Manufacturing Looks in a Multipolar World

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Manufacturing in a Multipolar World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies and analyzes the pivotal mega trends that will shape the future of manufacturing, directly impacting companies' growth and innovation performance.
It sheds light on the driving and restraining factors in the global manufacturing landscape and unveils opportunities arising from this dynamic environment for industry stakeholders to capitalize on.
The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a profound global transformation in manufacturing. Political tensions, such as the US-China conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian War, economic uncertainties including high inflation rates and de-dollarization initiatives, and persistent supply chain disruptions have compelled manufacturers to invest in technology to ensure reliable and sustainable operations.
With the ascent of BRICS countries potentially leading to a multipolar world, the manufacturing trajectory will be influenced by a spectrum of factors. These factors encompass sovereign debt, inflation, banking crises, de-dollarization endeavors, geopolitical rivalries, climate change, and advancements in artificial intelligence.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Future of Manufacturing in a Multipolar World
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing
- Major Events Driving Changes in Global Manufacturing - The Ascent of BRICS
- De-dollarization
- The Flip to the East
- The Flip to the East - China Leads the Global Market for EVs
- The Flip to the East - The Developing World Is Agile, Fast, Efficient & Low Cost
- The Flip to the East - China Grows Share of Global Manufacturing Output
- Crystal Ball Gaze - 3 Scenarios for the Global Manufacturing Market in the Next Decade
- Manufacturing in a Multipolar World
- Growth Drivers - Rising Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector
- Growth Restraints - Prominence of Developing Economies in the Global Industrial Sector
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - India's Thriving Manufacturing Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 2 - China's Dominance in Global Vehicle Production and the EV Revolution
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Brazil's Powerful Footprint in the Global Renewable Energy Market
