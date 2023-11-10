IT & ITeS Vertical Takes Center Stage in Remote Work Security, Prioritizing Stringent Measures Amidst Data Sensitivity

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Work Security Market by Offering (Solutions and Services), Security Type (Endpoint & IoT, Network, Cloud), Remote Work Model (Fully, Hybrid, Temporary), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, IT & ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Remote work security market is estimated at USD 51.7 billion in 2023 to USD 136.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2028.
The rise in cybersecurity threats is a major driver of the remote work security market. Cybercriminals have identified vulnerabilities in these setups with the growing reliance on remote work. They exploit these weaknesses through ransomware attacks, data breaches, and phishing schemes, often targeting remote employees with less secure home networks and devices than those in office settings.
These cyberattacks can result in severe consequences, including financial losses, company reputation harm, and regulatory fines. Consequently, organizations are under pressure to invest in advanced security solutions capable of identifying, preventing, and responding to these evolving threats. This entails implementing strong endpoint security measures, regular employee training in cybersecurity best practices, and adopting state-of-the-art threat intelligence and analysis tools to outmaneuver cybercriminals.
IT & ITeS vertical to contribute the largest market share in the remote work security market during the forecast period.
IT & ITeS companies handle vast amounts of sensitive client data and proprietary information, making them attractive targets for cyber threats. To maintain the trust of clients and partners, IT & ITeS firms must establish stringent remote work security measures. This includes ensuring remote employees have secure access to the necessary systems and data, implementing robust data encryption and privacy protocols, and continuously monitoring for potential security breaches. Furthermore, compliance with industry-specific regulations and data protection standards is critical to remote work security for IT & ITeS organizations.
The managed services are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Managed services enhance remote work security by offering organizations expert assistance safeguarding their dispersed workforces and digital assets. MSPs deliver a spectrum of security services, including threat detection, incident response, security monitoring, and ongoing cybersecurity management. By partnering with MSPs, businesses can access dedicated security expertise, round-the-clock monitoring, and the latest threat intelligence to identify and mitigate security risks in remote work environments proactively.
MSPs also ensure the proper configuration and management of security solutions, such as firewalls, antivirus, and VPNs, while continuously updating and patching systems to defend against emerging threats. This collaborative approach helps organizations adapt to evolving threats, maintain compliance, and foster a secure and productive remote work environment.
Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific countries are grappling with the increasing need for security spending as they face a growing threat landscape. The region encompasses dynamic economies like China, Japan, and India, where effective government regulations and technological advancements pave the way for substantial growth in remote work security. APAC's remote work security market is on the rise, driven by the rapid adoption of remote work, cloud technologies, and the imperative to enhance security in remote work setups.
The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, forcing organizations to invest heavily in security control systems to protect remote employees. Additionally, the region faced a surge in highly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and government entities, further compelling organizations to fortify their investments in remote work security technologies.
