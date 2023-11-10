MEMS Packaging Market Size worth $96.65 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by The Insight Partners on “ MEMS Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Sensor Type (Inertial Sensor, Optical Sensor, Environmental Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, RF MEMS, Others); End User (Automotive, Mobile Phones, Consumer Electronics, Medical Systems, Industrial, Other), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America)” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $40.46 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $96.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the MEMS packaging market is driven by growing adoption of smartphones and connected devices. However, rise in global MEMS packaging technological advancements is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global MEMS Packaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 40.46 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 96.65 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Sensor Type, End User, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The growth of the MEMS Packaging Market is anticipated to increase the demand for MEMS devices in various applications, such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense. MEMS packaging is the process of protecting and encapsulating MEMS devices, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and pressure sensors. MEMS devices are very delicate and can be easily damaged by exposure to the environment, such as dust, moisture, and chemicals. MEMS packaging also provides electrical connections to the device and protects it from mechanical shock and vibration. There are two main types of MEMS packaging: wafer-level packaging (WLP) and post-wafer packaging. WLP is performed before the MEMS device is diced from the wafer. This allows for more efficient and cost-effective packaging, as well as the ability to package MEMS devices with other components, such as ASICs and memory chips. Post-wafer packaging is performed after the MEMS device has been diced from the wafer. This is typically used for more complex or expensive MEMS devices, where the need for custom packaging outweighs the benefits of WLP.

MEMS packaging materials are typically chosen based on the specific requirements of the application. Common materials include silicon, Glass, metal, and ceramic. Silicon is a popular choice for WLP, as it is inexpensive and can be easily processed. Glass is often used for post-wafer packaging, as it provides excellent hermeticity and chemical resistance. Metal and ceramic packages are used for high-performance or harsh environment applications. MEMS packaging is a critical step in the manufacturing of MEMS devices. By carefully selecting the packaging materials and processes, engineers can ensure that MEMS devices are reliable and durable, even in the most demanding applications. The MEMS packaging market features various global and regional market players. Leading industry players are undertaking strategies such as partnerships, product launches, and collaboration to expand their business footprints and survive the highly competitive environment. For instance, in August 2022, TDK Corporation launched the compact, durable B58620F3800B768 AFA pressure transmitter with screw installation from TDK Corporation is appropriate for a wide range of industrial applications. It is intended for pressures ranging from 1 bar to 11 bar and temperatures ranging from -20 °C to +125 °C. The size is only 48 x 27 x 24 mm. In the temperature range of +20 °C to +80 °C, the new transmitter has a high measuring accuracy of 0.5 percent FS (full scale).

The piezoresistive pressure transmitter is made of MEMS and has a strong stainless steel pressure port. It is appropriate for measuring pressure in non-freezing media such as fuel, diluted acids, or contaminated air. Moreover, some of the prominent players operating in the global MEMS packaging market, including AAC Technologies, Analog Devices, Inc, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, ChipMos Technologies Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, MEMSCAP, Orbotech Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TDK Corporation. There are several key benefits of MEMS packaging. MEMS packaging protects the delicate MEMS device from the environment, such as dust, moisture, and chemicals. MEMS packaging provides electrical connections to the MEMS device. MEMS packaging also provides mechanical support and protection from shock and vibration. It can provide a hermetically sealed environment for the MEMS device, which is important for some applications. MEMS packaging can help to reduce the overall cost of MEMS devices by allowing for more efficient manufacturing and assembly. Moreover, MEMS packaging is a complex and challenging process, but it is essential for the reliable operation of MEMS devices in a wide range of applications.





Global MEMS Packaging Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the end-use industry, the MEMS packaging market is segmented into automotive, mobile phones, consumer electronics, medical systems, industrial, and Other. The consumer electronics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the MEMS packaging market throughout the forecast period. This is because of the increasing demand for MEMS devices in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other consumer electronics devices. The automotive segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. This is due to the increasing adoption of MEMS devices in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving cars.

Based on region, the MEMS packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the MEMS packaging market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of MEMS packaging companies and the high demand for MEMS devices in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region of the MEMS packaging market. This is due to the rising demand for MEMS devices in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications in the region.





Global MEMS Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

AAC Technologies, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc, ChipMos Technologies Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, MEMSCAP, Orbotech Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TDK Corporation are a few of the key companies operating in the MEMS packaging market. The MEMS packaging market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In April 2023: Horizon Micro technologies pioneered a template-based 3D microfabrication technology that enhances the functionality of plastic micro-AM components, finding significant applications in the realm of micro electrical-mechanical systems (MEMS) packaging. The MEMS packaging market is experiencing rapid growth, attributed to the devices’ numerous benefits, including small size, low power consumption, and high reliability. The escalating demand for miniaturization primarily drives this expansion as electronic devices continually decrease in size.

In August 2022: MEMSIC, a MEMS technology solution provider, released the first MEMS 6-axis inertial sensor (IMU) MIC6100AL. The product integrates a 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer, which can support motion sensing interactive systems such as game controllers and smart remote controls, with sensitive sensing and greatly enhancing user experience. MEMSIC has a strong algorithm team to provide users with algorithm support, which can meet the needs of rich application scenarios.

In February 2022: STMicroelectronics introduced its third generation of MEMS sensors. The new sensors enable the next leap in performance and features for consumer mobiles and smart industries, healthcare, and retail.





