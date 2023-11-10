Collaboration Between Manufacturers and Service Providers Spurs Growth in the Global Chin Augmentation Market, Facilitated by Financing Options

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chin Augmentation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Surgical, Non-Surgical), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-use (Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Hospitals, MedSpas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chin augmentation market size is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the market is attributed to the changing aesthetic needs, recognition of dermal fillers for chin augmentation by regulatory bodies, and growing collaboration between manufacturers and other service intermediaries.

Moreover, the growing aging population globally propels the demand for chin augmentation as various aesthetic surgeries focused on the face and head are preferred by the adult population who portray signs of aging. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons report in 2020, hyaluronic acid-based fillers were used predominantly in those aged between 40 to 54 years.



The availability to finance cosmetic surgeries at distributed monthly cost propels patients to undergo cosmetic procedures such as chin augmentation in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany. Furthermore, leading manufacturers of dermal fillers are actively collaborating with service providers to increase their product-target penetration.

For instance, in April 2022, PatientFi and Allergan Aesthetics expanded their marketing agreement, allowing the former company to provide financing options to the latter's product portfolio. The agreement will propel the usage of Juvederm fillers such as Volluma and Volux for chin augmentation procedures.



Chin Augmentation Market Report Highlights

The global market was estimated at USD 1.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion in 2030

The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030

In 2022, North America dominated the market in terms of a revenue share of 34.95%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing acceptability of cosmetic procedures, growing product approvals from federal regulatory bodies, and a rising number of service providers

The surgical segment dominated the revenue share in 2022 and accounted for 69.62% in 2022 of the market

Cosmetic surgery centers dominated the market with a revenue share of 54.92% in 2022, due to the availability of advanced infrastructure, shorter waiting time, and the ability to serve patients on an outpatient preference

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

