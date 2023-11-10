North America Leads Chemotherapy at Home Services Market, Driven by Increasing Cancer Incidence and Provider Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy At Home Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oral, Infusion), By Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Rectum Cancer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemotherapy at home services market size is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period.

The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing shift of patients from hospital to home care settings. Moreover, the lower cost of services compared to hospital settings is expected to boost the demand for the market.



Cancer patients have rapidly adopted technologically advanced or improved chemotherapy devices and telemedicine to benefit from treatment at remote locations with patient safety and convenience. This is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Many portable devices have been launched recently to improve the administration of chemotherapy drugs, contributing to the market's growth. For instance, in March 2022, Shanghai MicroPort Lifesciences Co., Ltd. received marketing approval for "AutoEx Chemotherapy Infusion Pump" from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market owing to increased demand and physicians' promotion of chemotherapy at home services. Moreover, due to the shortage of beds in the hospital settings, companies were focusing on transitioning patients from the hospital to in-home, creating demand for the services. Hence, many service providers launched services to cater to the growing demand for chemotherapy post-pandemic. For instance, in September 2022, Jivika Healthcare launched the ChemoAtHome service in Mumbai to provide access to affordable and high-quality cancer care services to patients.

Based on the product, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2022 owing to the lower cost of the products and the availability of reimbursement for such products in the market

Based on the cancer type, leukemia dominated the market in 2022, as chemotherapy is considered one of the primary treatment methods for leukemia patients. The high share of the segment can be due to the high preference for home-based chemotherapy by leukemia patients

Based on the region, the North America region held the largest market share in 2022 owing to the growing incidence of cancer in the region, and the rising number of providers offering chemotherapy at home services

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of small-scale businesses offering home-based chemotherapy services. Many companies in developing countries are partnering with cancer treatment centers to offer at home cancer treatment services

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

